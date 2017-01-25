Myles Turner Picked for Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend

Myles Turner is one of 10 players selected for the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans this February.

Myles Turner is the future for Indiana Pacers, and now you can say he is for the NBA as well.

The rosters were released for this year’s Rising Stars Challenge, and Myles Turner finds himself representing the US against the World’s best first and second-year players.

Turner’s 15.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks a game aren’t bad for any age, much less a sophomore in the NBA.

According to Basketball-Reference, among first and second-year players he is the leading shot blocker this season, one of the most accurate 3-point shooters, the third-best rebounder.

NBA announces rosters for rookie-soph game (aka "rising stars challenge"). pic.twitter.com/ovx4uxIfQD — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 25, 2017

The game will take place the Friday of All-Star Weekend at 9 p.m. on TNT.

Anyone watching Myles play can see the 20-year old already is a great shooter and shot blocker in just his second NBA season.

He isn’t even old enough to drink yet but the way he plays at both ends of the floor brings excitement to the game and should have Pacers fans excited about his future with the team.

Looking at the rosters for both squads, it is easy to picture Turner and Karl-Anthony Towns sharing the floor together against Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid, which is about 28 feet of 3-point shooting.

With both teams having the potential to open up the floor with their big men and the high-scoring nature of these All-Star contests, this should be a lot of fun to watch.

The future of the NBA looks very bright with the high quality of youth and personalities to match. Turner definitely deserves to take part in this showcase at All-Star Weekend.

If Turner wouldn’t have gotten hurt early last season, he might have earned a spot in last year’s game. But the way he is playing this season leaves no doubt he is one the NBA’s best young players.

