Watch Myles Turner destroy Tristan Thompson with a massive dunk

Myles Turner is one of the best young big men in the NBA — a fact Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson learned first-hand in Game 3.

The second-year Indiana Pacers center cocked back and threw down a massive dunk all in Thompson’s face in the second quarter on Wednesday:

"MYLES TURNER FROM THE RAFTERS!" 😳🔨 pic.twitter.com/yyGSUNrvQV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2017

Naturally, the Pacers loved every second of that jam:

The best part for Indiana? Thanks to a huge first half from Lance Stephenson and some sloppy play from the Cavaliers, the Pacers took a double-digit lead on that Turner dunk.