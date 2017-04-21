Watch Myles Turner destroy Tristan Thompson with a massive dunk

Andrew Lynch

Myles Turner is one of the best young big men in the NBA — a fact Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson learned first-hand in Game 3.

The second-year Indiana Pacers center cocked back and threw down a massive dunk all in Thompson’s face in the second quarter on Wednesday:

Naturally, the Pacers loved every second of that jam:

The best part for Indiana? Thanks to a huge first half from Lance Stephenson and some sloppy play from the Cavaliers, the Pacers took a double-digit lead on that Turner dunk.

013117-LeBron-James-Lance-Stephenson-PI

6

gallery: The 5 most intriguing individual matchups to watch in the first round of the NBA playoffs