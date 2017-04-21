Watch Myles Turner destroy Tristan Thompson with a massive dunk
Myles Turner is one of the best young big men in the NBA — a fact Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson learned first-hand in Game 3.
The second-year Indiana Pacers center cocked back and threw down a massive dunk all in Thompson’s face in the second quarter on Wednesday:
"MYLES TURNER FROM THE RAFTERS!" 😳🔨 pic.twitter.com/yyGSUNrvQV
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 20, 2017
Naturally, the Pacers loved every second of that jam:
The @Pacers bench erupts as Myles Turner throws down the slam on @NBAonTNT!#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/YSYsvtyiyK
— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2017
The best part for Indiana? Thanks to a huge first half from Lance Stephenson and some sloppy play from the Cavaliers, the Pacers took a double-digit lead on that Turner dunk.