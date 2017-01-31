More than ever, Orlando Magic must trust the pass

The Orlando Magic’s offense has had its moments. The overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves proves how important the pass is.

Orlando Magic 105 Minnesota Timberwolves 111

In a season that has seemed so dark and disappointing for the Orlando Magic, everyone is always looking for a silver lining. A little bit of hope that the team can turn a corner (maybe even if it is too late). The Magic are looking for that bit of hope.

And Monday’s 111-105 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves certainly provided that glimmer of hope. For the second straight night, the Magic played with energy and increased effort. They gave themselves a chance to win.

And a run to erase a nine-point deficit came with all the energy and intensity of a team that expects to win. Not just this night, but every night. Orlando rallied, forced turnovers and made baskets.

When Aaron Gordon grabbed an offensive rebound and scored through contact to give the Magic a one-point lead (eventually a two-point lead), he let out a scream that seemed to suggest the Magic had arrived. With 50 seconds left, they seemed to have the game wrapped up. The stop they picked up

With 50 seconds left, they seemed to have the game wrapped up. The stop they picked up the following possession seemed to cement their eventual victory. A victory built on sharing the ball and finding the best shot.

It was not always pretty to get to that point, but Orlando did what Frank Vogel always preached. They trusted the pass, stayed patient within their offense and consistently got good shots.

It got them to the precipice of the game.

Then Andrew Wiggins fired a shot over Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic and forced overtime. The Magic unraveled from there.

Elfrid Payton had a pick and roll with Nikola Vucevic that never felt like a pick and roll. It was a broken play that ended with Payton firing a contested 3-pointer from the wing. It was the stagnant, broken offense that has dropped the Magic near the bottom in ever offensive category.

The poor play continued into overtime. The Magic were unable to get that rhythm back. The offense dragged to a halt. The Magic were broken, once again.

The Timberwolves scored quickly and scored often, blitzing the Magic and forcing them into desperation mode. The pass was gone and the Magic were trying desperately on their own to get back into the game.

The drives into the lane were wild and without much direction. The Timberwolves closed the door on the Magic and suffocated them.

It was no surprise the Timberwolves pulled away and took control in overtime. They had all the momentum and everything going their way. Orlando made just one of nine shots in overtime. Many of these were not good shots either. The lone basket was not even assisted.

The pass was how the Magic built much of their offense throughout the game. Orlando did not shoot the ball well — just 42.7 percent. But the team totaled 22 assists on 41 field goal makes. Add on four free throw assist son the Magic’s 19 free throw attempts.

The Magic offense found success because of the pass. That has always been how the Magic have found whatever success they can on the offensive end.

Minnesota did very little to shut that down Monday. Orlando got the ball moving and it kept the team in the game. Even Evan Fournier, fresh off an eight-game absence, with a few assists on drive and kicks. Vucevic was again a fulcrum with five assists.

Unlike the Timberwolves, the Magic do not have those overpowering offensive weapons. Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns ould take over the game and go on scoring binges. The Magic do not have those players.

Even against a team like Minnesota, Orlando needed everyone pulling together to get the offense moving in a real way. The defense provided some cover, and the Magic played good defense giving up fewer than 100 points in regulation for just the third time since early December.

This has been a continued message from the coaching staff throughout the season. Frank Vogel’s favorite coachism is to “trust the pass.” And that was evident throughout the game. It has been evident throughout the season.

It became more clear at the end and in overtime Monday.

The Magic tried to close the game going to their key players. They tried to feed the ball to Vucevic in the post for an iso post up. He failed to deliver. They tried to run a pick and roll and isolate Elfrid Payton on Ricky Rubio. That failed to work.

The Timberwolves could turn to such plays. They could change the game with Wiggins taking over. And eventually, he too would trust the pass and dump down to Karl-Anthony Towns or Nemanja Bjelica for big baskets in overtime.

Orlando did not have the answers offensively. They seemed all alone.

It has been a lesson often learned this season as the Magic struggled to gain any traction offensively. And it seems these lessons become more critical late.

Again, Orlando showed flashes. Flashes are not enough.

This article originally appeared on