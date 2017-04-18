Monday’s Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

In Toronto, Tyler Bozak’s tip-in put a charge into the Air Canada Centre. Ditto with Nashville when the Predators scored in OT for another win over Chicago.

They had some extra fun in Boston and Calgary, too, before Ottawa and Anaheim finally broke through.

There are few thrills quite like overtime playoff hockey, and the NHL hasn’t had a night with this sort of excitement in more than 30 years. All four postseason games went to OT on the same day for the first time since April 10, 1985, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The only other time it happened before that was April 11, 1980.

”Those are the most fun games to play, definitely” Bozak said.

There’s been fun to go around in these playoffs.

Eleven of 24 postseason games have gone to overtime in the first round, including all three games between Toronto and Washington and two between Ottawa and Boston. All eight first-round series have included at least one OT finish. The record for an entire postseason is 17 overtime games in 2013.

BASKETBALL

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Memphis coach David Fizdale blasted the officiating in Game 2 of the Grizzlies’ first-round series against the Spurs, deeming it ”unprofessional” and ”unacceptable” before slamming his fist on a table and storming off.

San Antonio held off a late rally to beat Memphis 96-82 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round matchup.

Fizdale said the veteran crew of Danny Crawford, Rodney Mott and Bill Spooner ”did not even give us a chance” to even the series. After initially saying he needed to ”have a glass of wine on the plane” to analyze what happened, Fizdale unleashed a nearly two-minute tirade during a postgame interview that grew increasingly louder.

”It was a very poorly officiated basketball game,” Fizdale said. ”Zach Randolph, the most rugged guy in the game, has zero free throws, but somehow Kawhi Leonard had 19 free throws?”

Leonard had a postseason career-high 37 points and made all 19 free-throw attempts. The Grizzlies took 15 free throws as a team against San Antonio’s 32 even though Memphis attempted 35 shots in the paint, 17 more than the Spurs.

”I’m not a numbers guy, but that doesn’t seem to add up,” Fizdale said.

CHICAGO (AP) – The trial is underway for a former Boston Celtics basketball player accused of receiving guns that were stolen off a freight train in Chicago.

Forty-three-year-old Nate Driggers looked on during opening statements. A prosecutor held up one of the guns and told jurors Driggers dealt in stolen goods.

The theft of around 100 new handguns, valued at $50,000, occurred on April 12, 2015, at a South Side rail yard. Prosecutors say the thieves were street gang members and delivered 30 guns to Driggers the same day.

A defense lawyer said the government’s main witnesses are the thieves themselves who have reason to lie in hopes of reduced sentences.

Driggers’ career in the NBA was brief. He played in about a dozen games for the Celtics in the 1996-97 season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) – A former NFL agent has pleaded guilty to violating North Carolina’s sports agent law by providing thousands of dollars in improper benefits to three former Tar Heels football players to entice them into signing contracts with him.

Terry Watson, 43, of Marietta, Georgia, entered his plea in a deal to resolve 3+-year-old felony charges. Watson received 30 months of probation and a $5,000 fine, while Judge Graham Shirley issued a suspended jail sentence of six to eight months.

Watson pleaded guilty to the 13 counts of athlete-agent inducement for providing roughly $24,000 in cash and travel accommodations to eventual NFL players Robert Quinn, Marvin Austin and Greg Little in 2010. A felony obstruction of justice charge for not providing records sought by authorities was dismissed as part of the deal.

He was one of five people facing charges in the case, four of whom were in the same courtroom Monday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – A Santa Clara County judge has dismissed a rape charge against former San Francisco 49er Ray McDonald after prosecutors said the woman who made the allegation refused to testify.

Judge David A. Cena dismissed the charge – one count of rape of an intoxicated person. Santa Clara County prosecutor Chris Lamiero said in a statement he tried to convince the victim to testify, but she refused.

The woman said she slipped and fell on a pool deck at McDonald’s San Jose home in December 2014 and continued to fall after that because of her initial head injury and alcohol consumption. She accused McDonald of carrying her upstairs to his bedroom and sexually assaulting her.

McDonald faced a maximum of eight years in prison.