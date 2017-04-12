Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new team logo to be implemented next season

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled a new logo on Tuesday, one that the team will implement beginning next season.

#Twolves unveil new team logo, which will be implemented beginning with the 2017-18 season. Full logo: pic.twitter.com/CTq17I4KOT — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 12, 2017

A story on the team’s website provides some of the details that went into the design process.

There’s the North Star which represents one of the pillars Minnesota hangs its hat on. The star represents Minnesota pride.

The open mouth with the teeth showing represents the fierce energy of not just one Wolf, but a collective unit. To show aggression and fearlessness to the future.

The green of the eyes is a nod to the green that surrounds the state whether that be through Northern Lights, reflection of ice crystals in the winter or the flourishing of buds of trees in the spring.

The primarily colors include midnight blue, aurora green, lake blue, moonlight grey and frost white.

“From the motion and vibrant hues of the Northern Lights, to the depths and reflections of a midnight forest, to the rich contrasts of this great frozen city of the north, the palette is the perfect representation of modern sport colors inspired by the story of Minnesota’s landscape,” said Rodney Richardson, the logo’s designer. “It’s color with a sense of place.”