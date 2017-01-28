Minnesota Timberwolves: One Trade Away From Being Relevant

There’s no question Ricky Rubio is on the trade market, but how can that trade lead to better success for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

Unless you have been living under a rock, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Minnesota Timberwolves are shopping Ricky Rubio.

According to ESPN, the move that was the frontrunner was sending Rubio to Detroit in exchange for Reggie Jackson, but Stan Van Gundy shot down that rumor real quick.

Once Van Gundy expressed his opinon, it has been rumor after rumor on where Rubio will end up.

Among potential landing spots, New York, Chicago, Cleveland, and Los Angeles have floated to the top of the rumor board. But once he is traded, if he is traded, where does this leave the Timberwolves moving forward?

Minnesota is a young gang, but they remind me of a once young gang who figured things out and it worked out — the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If you remember, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka headlined a 2011-12 season that led them to the Finals. But what was it that helped this young core of guys get over the hump and claim the West?

Besides young, good talent and coaching, they had veterans in Kendrick Perkins and Derek Fisher.

This Thunder 2.0 team in Minnesota can bring that same “Thunder” those young guys did in Oklahoma City, but they need veterans that can come in and play mentor.

If it were a possible outcome, I’d have the front office ring up one of the most decorated Timberwolves of all time, Kevin Garnett. But, that’s a difference story.

The true story though is they need someone with 10+ years and playoff experience. Someone who can work with head coach Tom Thibodeau and teach this group of guards the art of a pick-and-roll and teach the big guys how to win the battle down low.

That guy is Tyson Chandler.

Chandler, who has already played for six different organizations, can come in and make an impact. He knows the players in this league. He could mentor Karl-Anthony Towns on how to become an even better big man. He could help a fresh point guard in Kris Dunn learn the ways of the court.

Chandler also can help elsewhere. The once Defensive Play of Year still makes an impact on that side of ball and it’s obvious this team needs help there. Minnesota gives up more than 104 points a game. Plus, Chandler ranks sixth in the NBA right now in rebounds and putting him on the court with Towns could be dangerous inside the perimeter.

Now some may say that in order to get a impact veteran in this league these days, you have to give up somewhat of a decent package. Maybe you could give up Zach LaVine, but that breaks up the group and throws things off.

Sometimes though, the best move to make is not make it all. Just ask Garnett. Back when KG got his max deal in 1998 , it sent the NBA into a frenzy and caused a lockout, which then led to breaking up the team. Garrnett reflected his thoughts on why he regrets ever breaking up his team and his words strongly shows why it shouldn’t happen again.

Thankfully, there is a way to make it happen without making a second trade and including Rubio.

Using the ESPN Trade Machine, there are two options. First, you trade Rubio straight up for Chandler. It keeps both teams within the salary cap and it’s easy.

The only issue is Phoenix is point guard heavy already. So we look at option two and include the Los Angeles Lakers. This would send Chandler to the Timberwolves, Rubio to the Lakers and Luol Deng to the Suns.

It gives the Timberwolves the veteran who can make an impact and work with the young core that could very well be atop the West before we know it. It gives the Suns a veteran power forward who I believe fits in Phoenix’s offense better. And lastly, it gives the Lakers a veteran point guard who can facilitate a good group of big guys and allow D’Angelo Russell to move to the 2-spot, where I believe he can thrive.

I really enjoy this young Minnesota team and believe they’re destined for better days, but I also believe a veteran big man can be all the difference.

Like I said, they mirror the young talent of the early days in Oklahoma City and with Thibodeau at the realm, adding an experienced vet gives this team an insight on what it takes to make the playoffs and survive them.

Minnesota, at one point in time, sat at the top of the conference standings and they’re going to get there. They just need to focus on evolving this team and bringing in help that could set the wheels in motion.

