Minnesota Timberwolves: Each Win Hints At Future

The Minnesota Timberwolves have gotten off to a rocky start. The occasional wins along the way show the type of team they can become.

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns 115-108 on Dec. 19. The win was their second in three games. The first was a 99-94 comeback at the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 13. Both victories bookended a Dec. 17 loss to the Houston Rockets.

That game saw them blow a fourth quarter lead and fall in overtime 111-109.

The win over the Suns — their second over Phoenix this season — improved their record to 8-19 on the season. The T’Wolves are currently 13th in the Western Conference.

It has not been an easy start to the Tom Thibodeau era in Minneapolis. The team has had two separate four-game losing streaks, two three-game losing streaks and opened the season 0-2.

Despite the immense talent of core trio Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine, they are each 21 years old. Their ages help make the Timberwolves the league’s youngest rotation and starting lineup. Growing pains are bound to happen.

However, the wins they pick up along this roller-coaster ride of a season exhibit some consistent characteristics. This could gives fans an idea of what Thibodeau and the young Wolves are working toward.

It also gives hope to fans of a franchise that has only had so much to cheer for in 28 seasons.

To begin with, Wiggins has to perform at a high level consistently in order for the Timberwolves to be at their best. Towns is the team’s best player, leading the team in win shares this season (2.9) like he did last season (8.3). Towns, however, can not do it alone.

KAT needs Wiggins to complete the potent one-two punch.

For instance, Towns’ top six games by game score are all losses. Only one of those games — the Nov. 30 loss to the New York Knicks — falls within Wiggins’ top 10 performances so far this season.

On the other hand, the Timberwolves are 6-2 in Wiggins’ top eight game score performances.

We learn from the Sacramento Kings that the big man can’t do it on his own. Wiggins’ dynamic play takes the pressure off of Towns to have to carry the team. As Wiggins and Towns continue to develop, that should lead to more wins down the line for Minnesota.

Three-point shooting is also a part of the recipe for future success. The T’Wolves have shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc in their eight wins, according to NBA.com.

Their top outside shooting performances include going 60 percent (12-for-20) on Nov. 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies and 56.5 percent (13-for-23) on Nov. 9 against the Orlando Magic. Both of those games were blowout victories.

Those open threes come about via fluid ball movement. Minnesota averages 25 assists per game in their wins, 4.1 more than in losses. They’re 5-2 in their top seven assist performances. Their best game saw them dish out 32 in their overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

While their efficient nights on offense denote a future contender, it’s also important to stop the opponent from doing the same.

Opponents have only shot 42.2 percent from the field in Timberwolves victories. That’s 6.5 percent worse than in losses. They also take a big hit on outside shooting. Foes go for 30.7 percent in Minnesota wins, 7.6 percent worse than in losses.

The Timberwolves are 1-13 when they allow more than 10 made three-pointers in a game. That win was the overtime thriller over Charlotte. They are 7-6 when they keep teams to nine made threes or fewer.

Generally, more aggression on defense is always a good thing for a future contender. The T’Wolves average 8.9 steals and 6.9 blocks a game in their wins, compared to 6.8 and 3.9 respectively in losses. They also average 19.3 points off turnovers per game in wins as opposed to16.0 in losses.

Ending opponent possessions via the defensive boards will be important as well. Minnesota averages 34.1 defensive boards in wins and only 29.7 in losses.

It seems that defensive rebounding is a bigger bellwether of game-to-game success than the offensive glass. The T’Wolves actually average more offensive boards in losses (12.2 per game) than in wins (11.8). They average 16.0 second-chance points per game regardless of the result.

Of course, the transition game will be crucial for this young team as they continue to mature. The Timberwolves average 16.0 fastbreak points per game in wins compared to 11.0 in losses.

Their athleticism is a huge advantage over older or generally slower teams. The Wolves average a pace of 98.9 possessions per 48 minutes in wins, and 97.6 in losses.

The fully developed Timberwolves will be an up-tempo team that will surely supply fans with plenty of highlights.

While it has been a process, it’s clear that Thibodeau is molding this talented bunch into his image. At their best, the Minnesota Timberwolves are an efficient team that is aggressive on defense and relentless in transition.

The challenge will be continuing to develop the team until they can consistently perform at the high level we’ve only seen about eight times this year. However, the pieces seem to be in place for this team to eventually turn into the force everyone is expecting them to be.

This article originally appeared on