Minnesota Timberwolves Could Finish Season With 2 Top 10 Scorers

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to finish with two players in the top 10 for most points scored this season.

With a losing record, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the outside looking in during the 2017 NBA Playoffs. On a positive note, the offensive play of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins is not to blame for their losing record.

With four games remaining, both players have a chance to finish in the top 10 for the most total points scored. This will be big heading into next season, because it will boost the team’s confidence on the offensive end.

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently sixth in the NBA in points with 1,967. He recently added 32 points to that total against the Utah Jazz. He looks to have a top-10 spot locked up as we near the end of the season.

Towns has an excellent opportunity to end the season in the top five. The race to the fifth spot is very tight though. As of Saturday, it looks as follows:

5. DeMar DeRozan – 1,985

6. Karl-Anthony Towns – 1,967

7. Damian Lillard – 1,965

8. Stephen Curry – 1,951

It will not be easy for Towns. Lillard and the Trail Blazers are fighting to keep their playoff spot in the Western Conference. Because of that, it will be a challenge to beat Lillard down the stretch in addition to DeRozan and Curry.

Can Wiggins Get In The top 10?

Andrew Wiggins is currently in 11th place for points scored in the NBA. He is 69 points behind LeBron James. Because of that, Wiggins has his work cut out for him reach the top 10.

One thing that can help Wiggins is for Cleveland to lock up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. That would allow James to start resting for the playoffs.

Wiggins recently dropped 61 combined points against the Blazers and Jazz. If he continues to do that, he has a chance to make the top 10 for total points scored this season.

With only a few games left on the schedule, expect Towns and Wiggins to finish the season on a high note and make this race interesting.

