Minnesota Timberwolves: 5 Midseason Takeaways

The Minnesota Timberwolves trail the eighth seed in the West by four games despite their record. Here are five midseason takeaways from their start to the 2016-17 season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 15-28 in Tom Thibodeau’s first season as head coach. They are 13 games below .500 but trail the Denver Nuggets by just three games for the last playoff spot.

They’re just about in the middle of the pack on both sides of the ball. They rank 19th in the league in points per game (103.1) and 13th in opponent points per game (104.3). With such a talented young core, there’s still room for growth as a team.

The core of big man Karl-Anthony Towns, forward Andrew Wiggins, and shooting guard Zach LaVine is meshing, but the team is 4-6 so far in January. They did beat the Houston Rockets on Jan. 11 and Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 13, but they have also lost their last two games entering Monday’s matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Rest is on the horizon, as is a roster move. Sixth year point guard Ricky Rubio is on the trading block with rookie point guard Kris Dunn ready in waiting on the bench. The team has also rotated LaVine in at point guard, showing he’s more than just a dunker.

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t in terrible shape. KAT is expanding his game and his range in his second NBA season. As we approach the All-Star break, here are five midseason takeaways for the Timberwolves.

5. Trading Ricky Rubio is a must

The Minnesota Timberwolves are shopping point guard Ricky Rubio. The sixth-year point guard isn’t a terrible fit. But Minnesota needs more of an outside presence to pair with Wiggins’ slashing ability and KAT’s paint presence.

Rubio’s distribution skills aren’t in question, but his shooting ability is. He is averaging 7.7 points, 7.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds through 38 games but his shooting has been abysmal. He is shooting 37.1 percent from the field and a career-low 24.1 percent from three.

With their most recent draft pick, Kris Dunn out of Providence, it looks as though the team is ready to move on to Dunn running the show. Rubio has raised his stock these past 10 games, averaging 8.8 points and 9.9 assists. But he left the team’s last game early with hip tightness against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 19. The Wolves still won 104-101.

The Timberwolves are looking for a guard in return for Rubio’s services.

4. Shabazz Muhammad learning his role off the bench

Fourth-year forward Shabazz Muhammad is slowly learning his role off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite playing fewer minutes this season, Muhammad is averaging 7.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per contest. His ability to produce is there. But under a new coach and system, he’s still learning his role off the bench.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 30, Muhammad scored a season-high 22 points and made four threes. Muhammad scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the team’s 119-105 upset victory over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 11. He shot 7-for-11 from the floor and 2-for-3 from three to lead all bench scorers in the game.

In his fourth season, Muhammad looks one-dimensional but he’s acted as an effective spark for a young Timberwolves team off the bench. He’s having a hell of a month in January, shooting 11-for-19 from three and 31-for-63 from the floor. He’ll need to keep it up in order for Minnesota to make a playoff push.

3. Zach LaVine is becoming more than just a dunker

Third-year shooting guard Zach LaVine won the 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, but much like those after him, he’s becoming a more well-rounded player. LaVine burst onto the scene last season, full of athleticism and acrobatic dunks. But this season, he’s showing he can do more than just dunk. He’s 19th in the league in fourth quarter points with 5.31 points per game.

LaVine is averaging a career-high 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves so far this season. He is shooting 46.4 percent from the floor and 40.9 percent from three, both much improved from a season ago.

LaVine has scored 30 points or more in four games this season. He’s scored 30 points a total of two times in the previous two seasons. In the team’s 123-107 victory over the Orlando Magic, LaVine put up 37 points. He shot 14-for-22 from the floor and made 7-of-9 threes. He’s made at least one three-pointer in all but three games this season.

His confidence is certainly there. He’s playing 37.3 minutes per game and attempting almost 16 shots per contest. Along with that, he’s also made five or more three-pointers in eight games thid season. Look for LaVine to up his game as the Timberwolves look to make a playoff push.

2. Andrew Wiggins is a future All-Star

Andrew Wiggins is having a stellar year in just his third season as a pro. He is averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest through 43 games.

Wiggins set a new career-high in points this season. He scored 47 points in a 125-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13. He made 17-of-22 free throws, showing his ability to get to the free throw line, and makes team pay with the ball in his hands.

Wiggins is slowly learning his niche on the Minnesota Timberwolves. He hasn’t been the greatest in the pick-and-roll game with KAT but his offensive prowess is expanding at a fast rate. Wiggins makes shots when taking a high volume and continues to improve as a three-point shooter. He is shooting 34.2 percent from the three-point arc this season.

The All-Star voting hasn’t quite panned out with the fan vote. But Wiggins will be an All-Star selection in no time if he keeps up his stellar play. He ranks fifth among small forwards in field goals made (333) behind Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Harrison Barnes.

1. KAT will lead Minnesota back to the playoffs

Karl-Anthony Towns is a leader and sooner rather than later, he’ll lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs. The 2015-16 Rookie of the Year is averaging 22.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in his second season.

The second-year big man ranks 18th overall in the league in points per game and eighth in rebounds per game. He’s registered 32 double-doubles and one triple-double through 43 games. KAT is third behind James Harden and Russell Westbrook in double-doubles. His shooting numbers are down this season as he’s shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from three, but his production is up.

Towns scored 37 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the Timberwolves victory over the Clippers 104-101 on Jan. 19. It was the Timberwolves’ first road victory since Dec. 21.

KAT is also making his presence felt in the paint. When he records at least three blocks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-2. Defensively, he’ll need to turn things up a notch. He’s currently the sixth ranked center in blocks (62) and 20th in steals (26).

To get to the playoffs and beyond, KAT will need to elevate his game. Keep an eye on him as the season progresses. If the Timberwolves make a playoff push late in the season, credit KAT for doing his work on both ends.

This article originally appeared on