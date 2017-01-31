Minnesota Timberwolves: 2016-17 Should Not Be Considered A Failure

Despite their slow start to the season, this year should not be considered a failure for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Ignore the fact that the Minnesota Timberwolves have a bottom barrel 19-29 record. It’s irrelevant. Only the most optimistic optimists predicted playoff contention from this year’s bunch anyway.

Development trumps results in Minnesota at the moment. Which is why we can call this so-called “lost season” a success.

Think of it this way. The hiring on Tom Thibodeau this past offseason meant that, like most young teams, the Wolves would be facing a lengthy adjustment period. And it’s not because the players aren’t talented enough. If Minnesota has one thing for sure, it’s a plethora of talent.

Rather, due to Thibs’ complex defensive schemes, and sometimes unnecessarily complicated pick-n-roll defense, most of his young players go through this same adjustment period. And given the youth of the roster, the majority of the team is going through this phase at the same time, hence the poor record.

Minnesota currently ranks in the bottom half of most key defensive statistics, but those should fix themselves as the players get accustomed to the defensive system. In fact, to an extent, they already are.

The Wolves have climbed up to the top half of defensive point-per-game, after being in the bottom five for much of the beginning of the year. And those numbers should only improve.

So that’s why this season shouldn’t be considered a failure. But why should it be considered a success?

It’s because of three players in particular. The big three of Minnesota’s future: Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Zach LaVine.

Success Reason #1: Karl-Anthony Towns

After a rookie season for the ages, much was made about KAT’s (relatively) slow start to 2016-17. For the first few months, he was slightly off pace his stellar rookie season, but has made up for that since the calendar turned to December.

As a matter of fact, Town’s strides on both ends of the floor have come even quicker than first though possible.

Along with significant statistical increases across the board, Towns has become a noticeably better passer out of the post, refined his already lethal back-to-the-basket game, and added guard-like moves off the dribble.

Success Reason #2: Andrew Wiggins

The second piece of the three-headed monster is Canada’s own Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is in the midst of his third NBA season, and has made significant strides in each one.

Much of his rookie season was lost in the hype of the Kevin Love trade, but he was still able to produce a 17-point per game season. He upped that tally to 21 in his second season, but on the virtually the same shooting percentage.

This season, however, Wiggins has clearly put an emphasis on efficiency, especially from beyond the arc. A once pathetic three-point shooter, Wiggins now shoots a respectable 35 percent from downtown.

He already plays some of the best defense in the league, and so the only attributes omitted from his game at this point are contributions in the rebounding a playmaking departments. If he’s able to add those to his game, he very well could be the Kobe to KAT’s Shaq.

Success Reason #3: Zach LaVine

The final, and most surprising member of the Big Three is Zach LaVine. Formerly known as one of those dunk contest winners that made a career off athleticism alone, LaVine has morphed into a quality NBA starter.

He started to come on at the end of last season, finishing the campaign averaging an improved 14 points per game, a four-point uptick from the previous season.

And he’s added even more the his game this season, averaging nearly 20 point per game on an impressive 46 percent from the field. Like most young players, though, he’s gone through some dry spells this season, but has bounced back from them with the vengeance, and confidence, you’d expect from a rising superstar.

So while some may argue that this season has been a disappoint for the Minnesota Timberwolves, I beg to differ. While the record shows a struggling team, the performances show a team, led by their three stars, on the brink of something special.

