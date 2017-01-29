Milwuakee Bucks Daily: Thon Maker Starts Following Return Without Incident To US

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as Thon Maker started for the Bucks after what had the potential to be a difficult 24 hours for the rookie.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/28/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss to Toronto Raptors (read here): Reid Mueller reflected on the Bucks’ blowout defeat to the Raptors in Canada on Friday, highlighting his key takeaways.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 102-86 Loss to Toronto Raptors (read here): Rohan Katti also looked back on that game, grading the performances of the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Raptors.

Milwaukee Bucks: Game Preview: Jan. 28 vs. Boston Celtics (read here): Ti Windisch wrote about his keys for both the Bucks and Celtics, and shared our staff predictions ahead of Saturday’s game in the Bradley Center.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/28/17

NBA contacts U.S. State Department to understand how President Donald Trump’s immigration ban affects players (read here): Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports that the NBA are seeking clarification on President Trump’s immigration ban, which could affect current players such as the Bucks’ Thon Maker and the Lakers’ Luol Deng. In spite of the Bucks being in Canada on Friday when the ban was put into effect, Maker made it back to the US with his team without incident.

Celtics 112, Bucks 108 (OT): Losing ways continue (read here): Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recaps the action from Saturday night’s overtime loss to the Celtics, and gets the reaction of Jason Kidd and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thon Maker earns first home start vs. Celtics (read here): Matt Velazquez also wrote prior to tip about Thon’s first home start and second start overall, getting the reasoning behind the move from Coach Kidd.

