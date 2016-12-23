Milwaukee Bucks Twitter Mailbag: Trades, Comparisons, Rotations

In our latest Milwaukee Bucks Twitter Mailbag, Tim Wray talks trades, comparisons, rotations and more.

The Milwaukee Bucks Twitter Mailbag is back for another week!

As we’ve done in the past, this weekly mailbag post will run in addition to the one featured on the Win in 6 Podcast in order to connect even further with the Behind the Buck Pass readership.

This week, after the Bucks dipped back below .500 (13-14) following tough consecutive losses to the reigning NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, we opened the floor to all your best Bucks questions, hot takes and even any predictions of a Milwaukee Festivus miracle.

Now, let’s get to the questions!

@BehindTheBucks @TRW24 Could a trade for Brandon Knight be plausible soon in the future? Straight up swap for Plumlee? — Alex Koenig (@Alex_Koenig023) December 22, 2016

If it works in the ESPN Trade Machine, it’s going to happen right? (on January 14th, when Miles Plumlee is eligible to be traded)

Although I’m still licking my wounds from the 2015 deadline when Brandon Knight was traded to the Phoenix Suns, I just can’t see the Bucks wanting (or needing, even) to try and get him back. He was amazing for the Bucks during the first-half of the 2014-15 season, basically posting statistical career highs across the board, but Milwaukee is such a different team now with Giannis playing like a superstar, Jabari constantly expanding his offensive game and role players who are filling out their minutes nicely, I think it’s extremely unlikely that the Bucks would try to add another guard (via trade) at this point.

Add to that, Miles Plumlee (like a lot of guys who signed big contracts under the new salary cap) is virtually untradeable at this point, given his $12.5 million contract, lack of production and therefore little-to-no trade value.

@BehindTheBucks @TRW24 aside from the obvious (LeBron Curry etc) what is a trade offer for Jabari that would be too good to pass up on? — Alex Koenig (@Alex_Koenig023) December 22, 2016

Realistically, I’m not trading Jabari Parker for anyone. As we’ve witnessed over the past 10 games or so, he’s steadily becoming a lethal offensive threat and despite warranted defensive concerns, you just can’t give up on that kind of scoring talent from a 21-year-old with such a high ceiling.

That being said, hypothetically, if the Sacramento Kings wanted to finally part ways with DeMarcus Cousins, or the New Orleans Pelicans had a brain explosion and offered the Bucks Anthony Davis, how could I say no to established superstars?

@TRW24 Giannis is Magic Johnson WITH defense. There ya go. — BDR ???? (@33Trigger) December 23, 2016

En Fuego!

Giannis is currently one of only three players in NBA history (Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson) under the age of 22 to average more than 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game. If you take the box score further (the NBA did not record steals or blocks during the Oscar Robertson era), Giannis is averaging the same amount of ‘stocks’ (steals and blocks – 4.1) as Magic did, which was a career high mark (4.1 – 3.4 steals and 0.7 blocks).

Statistics aside, it’s safe to say that if Giannis has a career anything like Magic Johnson’s, we’re all going to be extremely lucky to watch it unfold as Bucks fans.

@TRW24 when is Malcom Brogdon going to get more minutes. Putting in the Terry seems a waste of PT 4 the Prez… — Ross Bennett (@Rossiecom) December 23, 2016

I don’t think we’re going to have to wait too long to see Malcolm Brogdon get more minutes. It’s been incredible to watch a rookie selected in the second round make such an immediate and consistent impact on the floor, whether it be from behind the arc (41.7% from deep), on-ball defensively (one steal per game) or just his veteran-like composure, calmness and all-around #Savvy play (2.3 assists per turnover).

As it stands, he’s playing 21.5 minutes per game and filling his role off the bench perfectly. In the coming weeks, I would hope that Jason Kidd increases his minutes into the 23-24 range to have him play more alongside Matthew Dellavedova, instead of Jason Terry, whose bulk of minutes should probably be given to Rashad Vaughn for development sake.

I think calls for Brogdon to start are a little premature, but it’s certainly likely that he will start at least one game, if not a handful, later this season because Jason Kidd loves to be unpredictable.

@BehindTheBucks @TRW24 How do we get Monk or Fox from Kentucky next year? — Troy Jones (@bigboi0200) December 23, 2016

Short answer? Tank.

Should they tank? No.

There’s some really special talent (especially at guard) in this upcoming draft, but the Bucks are now in a position where they already have their franchise cornerstones in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jabari Parker and Khris Middleton.

Ideally, this is the core which develops together into a championship contender, so I think the Bucks should be focusing on developing the players they have, playing aggressive and learning how to win rather than constantly adjusting the timeline in order to add more talent, which may or may not help the team in the long run.

Based on the Bucks performance so far this season (currently picking 14th), they’re still going to have a decent mid-late first round pick to add another role player to the rotation for next season, which could be just as useful as a top pick if they turn out anything like Malcolm Brogdon.

@BehindTheBucks @TRW24 been neck deep in finals, what should I get my family for Christmas? — Alex Koenig (@Alex_Koenig023) December 22, 2016

Ti Windisch gave a number of great suggestions in his Bucks themed last-minute holiday gift guide, but I’ll also throw in a number of quality items available from the Milwaukee Bucks aisles of the NBA Store that any family member should be absolutely thrilled to receive on Christmas morning.

How about some Bucks underwear?

Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a Bucks hand sanitizer, hand lotion and lip balm pack.

What about a Jabari Parker bobblehead that doesn’t look like Jabari Parker?

For those with big feet, you can’t resist picking up a pair of Miles Plumlee or Johnny O’Bryant game-worn shoes.

Or my personal favorite, the Bucks portable grill!

Happy Holidays!

