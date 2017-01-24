Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over Houston Rockets

The Milwaukee Bucks losing streak is over at five, thanks to a win over the Houston Rockets. Here’s what stood out most.

Everything is better in the Cream City after the Milwaukee Bucks protect their home floor with a 127-114 win over the high-flying Houston Rockets.

The Bucks opened the game with a powerful alley-oop from Jabari Parker to Miles Plumlee. As much as your Dad may say ‘still only worth two points,’ the highlight play helped bring some energy to the young Bucks team. They’d ride that wave to finish the first quarter tied at 33 with what many would perceive to be their more illustrious opponents.

During the recent losing streak, the second quarter proved to be rough again and again. On Monday it was much different as the team went on a 14-0 run to start the quarter. They’d hold on to the lead too, going into halftime up four. Jabari returned to his budding star form tallying 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block at half.

Opening the second half, the Bucks needed to maintain their lead. The third quarter was contested, but the starting line up held off the Rockets push to maintain a two-point lead heading into the fourth.

The Rockets started the fourth quarter off well, taking a two-point lead with ten minutes to go. In need of a win, the Bucks brought their best basketball of the night and finished the game on a 28-15 run to finish the game.

Let’s dig deeper into the Bucks first win in 10 days.

Dellavedova’s Big Night

Matthew Dellavedova had perhaps his best night in a Bucks uniform. He has yet to shoot his best in Milwaukee, but last night was a good step in the right direction. The Aussie scored 16 points on 5-6 shooting (2-3 from three).

Since his return to the starting line up, the offense has been running very smoothly. He’s very good at directing each player into their proper area. When he’s rotating the ball, he tells Giannis or Jabari to move the ball into Tony Snell’s hands in the corner. They can then post up on the block to create an isolation situation.

He puts everyone in the best situation for the team’s success, even though it really limits his role within the offense. He ended up with his seven assists through feeding the stars on the block, and hitting shooters by rotating the ball quickly.

The team looks like it’s starting to regain it’s prior form with Dellavedova in the starting line up.

Plumlee Starts

Miles Plumlee returned to the starting line up and brought with him a different look for the offense. Plumlee is Milwaukee’s quickest center, which allows him to sneak out to the perimeter to set a screen for Giannis.

Last season, this was a huge part of the point-Giannis game plan. These screens allowed him to get a head of steam going, and potentially get his defender out of position.

Plumlee is also a very real lob threat, so if his man gets caught up trying to slow Giannis’ high step to the rim, the former Duke Blue Devil can find an easy look.

He only played 20 minutes tonight, but Plums brought energy to the starting line up to start the game. After his big dunk to start, Plumlee blocked a Clint Capela dunk attempt, followed by tipping away a James Harden pass to start a Jabari Parker fast break.

He finished the night with only two rebounds, but the team rebounded very well with him on the floor. The team embraces uncontested rebounds going to either Jabari or Giannis to save the time of an outlet pass.

He played well enough that I’d expect him to remain the starter heading into the next game.

Moose Returns

When Malcolm Brogdon returned to the bench, the hope was he’d regain his chemistry with Greg Monroe and that would get the big man out of his rut. They didn’t seem to have it against the Miami Heat on Saturday, but game two brought them closer to their past play. The rookie point guard fed him the ball like old times.

Moose went off for his first double-double since the Bucks last win on January 13. He scored 17 points on 7-13 shooting, adding 10 rebounds, and three steals.

With Brogdon and Teletovic struggling from the field, it was very important to get production out of Moose. He spent the night trading blow for blow with Nene, who finished with a similar stat line.

The big man continues to make a difference on the defensive end this season. He played the passing lanes beautifully on all three of his steals tonight. Opposing teams are just not realizing that they can’t slip a pass through his area with ease anymore.

Giannis and Jabari Co-Star

Jabari made his case for a late All-Star reserve bid by coming up with a big game after his one quarter suspension made waves over the weekend. Jabari seemed to be out to make a statement tonight, attempting to cross up whoever happened to be guarding him.

He finished the night scoring 28 points on 11-19 shooting (2-5 from three), adding eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and a block. When Jabari can mix an aggressive scoring mentality, while setting his teammates up perfectly, he’s going to be the perfect match next to Giannis.

Giannis, who had back-to-back average performances, also came out to prove his All-Star starter status. The Rockets threw the smaller Patrick Beverly at him for a couple of spells on the night. His quickness did bother him, but All-Stars prevail.

Antetokounmpo tallied 31 points on 11-17 shooting (2-3 from three), with seven rebounds, three assists, and four blocks.

The Bucks return to action on Wednesday as they host the Philadelphia 76ers.

