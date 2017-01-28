Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss to Toronto Raptors

After an ugly mid-week loss to Philadelphia, the Milwaukee Bucks continued to struggle against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The first quarter has been an up and down period for the Milwaukee Bucks of late, and it proved no different on Friday.

They started off well creating an early 8-4 lead. The Bucks got early buckets by making simple passes to take advantage of some low energy defense. But when Giannis Antetokounmpo left with early foul trouble, the Raptors, who were without DeMar DeRozan, figured it out and went on a large 22-2 run to take a 27-13 lead.

After Giannis went to the bench with his two fouls, the Bucks’ offense couldn’t get anything going, scoring just six more points during the quarter. Milwaukee was down 36-19, and in desperate need of composure after committing eight turnovers.

Looking for some energy, Jason Kidd turned to Thon Maker and Rashad Vaughn to start the second quarter. Thon came in and drew a quick foul, knocking down both free throws. On the next possession, he came up big again with a block to force a shot clock violation. The rookie followed up his big block, with a drop off non-contested dunk. The slim, big man brought the energy.

Vaughn probably had his best defensive stretch of his career. He got his hands on multiple balls that disrupted the momentum of the Raptors offense. By using his frame, the second year guard kept his matchup from being able to drive to the rim or kick it out effectively.

The Bucks once again started the quarter playing quite well, but were unable to maintain momentum going into the half down 53-39, only making up four points.

Most of the third quarter was controlled by the Raptors. Other than a stretch that saw Matthew Dellavedova hit a rare three straight three-pointers, the Bucks were unable to slow down the Raptors attack for the first six minutes.

Down 16 points and in desperate need of a run, the trio of Giannis, Jabari, and Greg Monroe took control of the game. Milwaukee would finish the third quarter down by seven, after dominating in the paint over the final six minutes.

As veteran teams love to do, Toronto closed the game out with good defense. Milwaukee would be outscored 25-16 in the quarter, and never got the game back within nine during that period.

Defending Lowry

To start the game, Matthew Dellavedova was given the duty of guarding Kyle Lowry. Lowry has proven to be one of the best point guards in the Eastern Conference, making it a difficult match up for the Bucks guard.

It became apparent quickly that the Raptors lead man was too much for the Dellavedova. On multiple occasions, Miles Plumlee was left to contest an open lay-in attempt after the All-Star guard had left the Australian in the dust.

Towards the end of the first half after Malcolm Brogdon had picked up a couple of fouls of his own in trying to guard Lowry, Jason Kidd gave Tony Snell the challenge of guarding the Raptors number one option. His length made things more difficult, so Kidd also started the second half with Snell on Lowry.

In keeping with the same theory, Jason Kidd threw Rashad Vaughn to the wolves as the next guard to take on the All-Star. Vaughn could not continue his great defensive efforts of the second quarter, getting burned on his first two possession for easy lay-ins.

The Bucks coach then re-inserted Brogdon to save Vaughn’s confidence. He put forth a nice effort, but also was unable to slow him down.

It was one of those nights where no matter what they tried, the Bucks just didn’t have an answer for Lowry. He finished the game with 32 points, shooting 9-18 from the field, 3-6 from three, and 11-14 from the line.

Thon Impresses

Thon Maker has been cracking the rotation more consistently of late, although Friday’s cameo may have had something to do with the team’s poor start. Having played high school ball in Ontario, Maker’s minutes in this game may have had an added importance to him, though.

Regardless, checking into the game to start the second quarter is a good sign for his development. He’s been doing enough in his opportunities to be trusted with more meaningful minutes.

He looked to belong pitted up against the Raptors bench. Lucas Nogueira, the young Brazilian big man, struggled to box the rookie Buck out. He was just unable of keeping him from getting his long arms on the ball to tap it out to a teammate.

Thon would play a couple more garbage minutes to end the game, finishing with eight minutes overall. The 19-year-old tallied eight points, two offensive rebounds, and a block.

This particular game was another night when the team was looking lifeless. Maker is becoming a cure in those situations, as he kid comes out and plays hard whenever he’s given an opportunity.

Poor Shooting Night

For much of the season, the team has relied on it’s two stars to score. This game took that to the extreme. Although neither Giannis or Jabari were at their best, they still combined for 40 points. Almost half of the team’s 86 points.

It wasn’t their most efficient night from the floor, but their numbers looked great compared to the rest of the team. The bench combined to shoot 10-30 from the field for 27 points. Even when Giannis and Jabari are at their best, the team will rarely win if the bench doesn’t produce one point per shot. The bench did provide great energy that kept the team in the game, the shots just weren’t falling.

Giannis and Jabari didn’t get a ton of help from their fellow starters either, who combined to shoot 6-18 from the field for 20 points.

Coming off five straight losses of their own, it’s not a big surprise that the Raptors locked in and made it difficult for the Bucks to score in Toronto.

Jabari’s Double-Double

In a game where there wasn’t a lot of help, Jabari looked to be a little extra aggressive tonight. With Giannis finding himself in foul trouble, the Duke product gave more of his energy to controlling the glass, finishing with 13 rebounds.

On offense, he was forced to bully his way into the paint for his shot opportunities. With the team not shooting well, he just couldn’t find much room to operate.

Parker still managed to finish with 21 points, shooting 8-17 from the field, 0-3 from three, and 5-6 from the line. He also had two assists to three turnovers. It just wasn’t an easy night to create opportunities for himself, or his teammates.

Jabari seems to take pride in playing his best ball in situations where the team has the potential to be blown out. Pride is a great thing, he just needs to make it more consistent.

The Bucks play the second half of their back to back on Saturday as the Boston Celtics visit Milwaukee at 7 pm CT.

