Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks came up short against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home, but there are still some positive takeaways from the action.

The Milwaukee Bucks couldn’t pull out a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, but damn if it wasn’t close. The Bucks forced overtime against LeBron James and the reigning champs, but unfortunately couldn’t come out on top.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker led the way, and it was hard not to think about how this game would have been different if Khris Middleton were healthy this season. Still, the Bucks have got to play with what they’ve got, and that was nearly enough on Tuesday.

It would’ve been pretty remarkable if the Bucks had been able to take two straight games against the reigning champion Cavaliers. The Cavs were without Kevin Love, which is more important than trolls on the internet would think.

Love is a big part of what Cleveland does, especially in terms of rebounding, and he’s questionable for the next-night rematch. Even with no Love, the Cavs were able to beat the Bucks.

To find out why the game turned out like it did, let’s focus on some key takeaways from Milwaukee’s close loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Jabari Parker Is A Closer

Yes, he missed two crucial late-game free throws. No, that doesn’t ruin Jabari Parker’s fantastic game against Cleveland on Tuesday night. In a game where Giannis just could not get his shots to fall, at times it seemed like Jabari couldn’t miss.

He went toe-to-toe with LeBron James time and time again, and more often than not ended up scoring a bucket. Jabari dropped a cool 30 points, along with nine rebounds, three assists and no turnovers.

That’s the third-most points Parker has ever scored, with his career high sitting at 36. It feels like that mark will not stand throughout the season–it might’ve fallen if Jabari’s threes were falling against the Cavs.

Despite all the chatter about him, Jabari’s defense looks better lately and his offense is outstanding. Jabari Parker is growing into stardom right in front of Bucks fans, and it’s hard not to enjoy the show.

Giannis Finding Ways To Impact The Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo only made five shots against the Cavaliers, although he scored 25 points. Giannis kept on driving to the rim and drawing contact, and it worked out alright for him in the scoring department.

The Greek Freak has not been known as a major free throw shooter, but he made 13 of 15 shots from the charity stripe on Tuesday. That’s fantastic both in terms of percentage and number of trips to the line.

The one way Giannis should’ve impacted the game more is through distribution. He added 13 rebounds, two steals, three blocks and just two assists to his 25 points. The Bucks are now 0-5 when Giannis dishes less than three assists in a game this season.

Although he played a huge role, the Bucks need their Greek Freak to do even more, especially in games against teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Playing Inside Out

Everybody loves three-point shooting these days. Three is worth more than two after all, and analytics are very important to understanding and winning NBA basketball.

Most teams can’t just start by chucking threes, though. Defenses will be spread out around good shooters until they have a reason not to be. That reason, especially for the Bucks, has to be because the team is scoring buckets inside.

Milwaukee’s offense opens up when Giannis and Jabari are making noise inside, because it forces defenders to leave players like Matthew Dellavedova, Tony Snell, Malcolm Brogdon and Mirza Teletovic alone beyond the arc. That’s when the threes can start pouring in.

It’s a two-step process though, and the Bucks got a bit ahead of themselves. Milwaukee wasn’t getting inside in the first quarter at all, even though Cleveland had gone small without Love. Settling for jumpers allowed the Cavaliers to build a huge lead early that the Bucks had to fight back from.

Shooting threes is important, but Milwaukee needs to do some work inside to make it easier for those shooters to operate.

Bench Struggles

Speaking of those bench shooters…they were not great against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. It’s easy to look at some late game struggles from Milwaukee’s big two, namely Jabari missing some free throws and Giannis fouling out.

That does a disservice to them though–they can’t be expected to do everything for the Bucks. That’s the point of having a bench. Unfortunately, that bench fell flat against the Cavs.

Mirza Teletovic, Malcolm Brogdon and Jason Terry shot a combined one-for-ten from three-point territory. Mirza had the make, but he also had half of the attempts. If the bench hits just two or three more of those threes, this game is completely different.

Also, can we talk about Greg Monroe missing layups? This dude misses at least one layup per game. He made three of his five shots against Cleveland but I’m positive there was a missed layup in there somewhere. It’s getting, to quote DeMarcus Cousins, ridiculous.

The Bucks will be back in action on Wednesday night, as they get another shot at the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

