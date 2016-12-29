Milwaukee Bucks take it to the Detroit Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks took it to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, winning 119-94 behind Jabari Parker and a barrage of three pointers.
The Milwaukee Bucks, unsurprisingly led by Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo, schooled the Detroit Pistons, winning 119-94 at the Palace of Auburn Hills on Wednesday. The loss moves Detroit down to 15-19 on the season, while the Bucks move to 15-15.
Back when the Pistons beat the Bucks 98-83 on October 30th, Parker and Antetokounmpo were a combined 11-32 from the field and finished with 30 points. They gave Detroit the exact opposite treatment in game two. This time, the duo scored 54 points on 21-36 shooting.
The Pistons had no answer for Parker, who finished the night with 31 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists on 13-18 shooting from the field (4-7 from three). They either gave him too much space on the perimeter or watched him blow by his defender with one forceful drive after another.
As a whole, the Bucks shot 57.1% from the field and made 11 of 22 three pointers. They only led by 8 at the half, but got hot from the three-point line in the third quarter and never looked back.
Milwaukee’s hot shooting was an aberration. They came into the game 18th in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage. These kinds of nights happen in the NBA, and the Pistons were on the wrong end of the barrage this time. And while that’s tough for any team to overcome, Detroit folded like a house of cards down the stretch to lose by an embarrassing 25-point margin.
Let’s get to the grades.
Reggie Jackson
PG, Detroit Pistons
C
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
SG, Detroit Pistons
C-
Marcus Morris
SF, Detroit Pistons
D
Jon Leuer
PF, Detroit Pistons
D
Andre Drummond
C, Detroit Pistons
C+
Tobias Harris
PF, Detroit Pistons
B+
Ish Smith
PG, Detroit Pistons
D-
Aron Baynes
C, Detroit Pistons
D
Stanley Johnson
SF, Detroit Pistons
C-
Stan Van Gundy
Head Coach, Detroit Pistons
F
SVG's post-game news conference in its entirety. "It's on me," he says. https://t.co/7Os4DNYaqo
— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) December 29, 2016
Note: Darrun Hilliard, Henry Ellenson, and Boban Marjanovic (to the crowd’s delight) all got to play the game’s final four minutes and 15 seconds. Marjanovic fared the best of the bunch with his three points and three rebounds.
Next, the Detroit Pistons head to Atlanta for a date with the Hawks on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.
