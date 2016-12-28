Bucks selling 10-win ticket package for $149

The Milwaukee Bucks announced their 10-win ticket plan on Tuesday,

“There’s nothing like a Bucks victory in front of a packed house at the BMO Harris Bradley Center,” team president Peter Feigin announced. “Our staff continues to build creative and innovative platforms to give even more Bucks fans the opportunity to see a win by the home team. We’re thrilled to roll out this one-of-a-kind ticket pass and give our great fans a winning experience.”

For $149, fans will be able to purchase a pass that starts on Jan. 13 against the Miami Heat and runs through the Bucks' 10 home game victory that follows. Seats will be assigned on the day of each game and assigned through the Bucks' mobile app.

The Bucks are 10–7 on the year at the Bradley Center and the package would cover 21 home games.

The first 10 games include match-ups against the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

The pass is available for purchase through Wednesday, January 11.

This article originally appeared on