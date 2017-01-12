Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan. 5-Jan. 11)

Despite going 1-2 during this past week, the Milwaukee Bucks came out of San Antonio with a big win to move the record back up over .500.

Week in Review (1-2)

L: New York Knicks, 116 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 111

L: Washington Wizards, 107 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 101

W: Milwaukee Bucks, 109 @ San Antonio Spurs, 107

Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week:

Oh, what a wonderful feeling it is when the two of you combine for 45 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and four blocks in a win.

Entering the season, it is hard to believe that Bucks’ fans would see Malcolm Brogdon and Michael Beasley carry the Bucks to a victory over the 30-7 (now 30-8) Spurs on the road. Well, there was quite a bit of help from Jabari Parker and Greg Monroe, but a win nonetheless.

It is also hard to believe that the Bucks are capable of beating one of the best teams in the league without Giannis for the majority of the game (he only played nine minutes).

Looking just at the record, this wasn’t a great week for the Bucks, and that’s mostly true. Yet, there were several positives. First off, Malcolm Brogdon is definitely ready to be the starter at point guard. He showed a lot of flashes off the bench and played huge minutes down the stretch of games, but as the sample size for his starts continues, his production just keeps going up.

And, along the same lines of Brogdon as the starter, Delly seems to be comfortable with his new role coming off the bench. Oh, and another positive out of this is that Delly is healthy again, adding more depth to the guard position.

Speaking of depth at the guard position, rumor has it that some guy named Khris Middleton could be joining the team sometime after the All-Star break. I’ve also heard he’s a pretty good player that will get plenty of minutes.

Still, the minor (albeit major for the sake of this week) negative from this week was the sickness of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sure, we cannot expect the Greek Freak to play all 82 games, but it does hurt when he is not on the floor, even if the team went 1-1 while he only played nine minutes.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at this week’s Milwaukee Bucks Player Power Rankings! (Please note that these rankings are based on the play of last week alone, and due to the injury to Giannis, this is his first week not coming in at #1).

12 Miles Plumlee C Last week: 1 GP: 3.0 mins/2.0 pts/0.0 rebs/0.0 asts Once again, Plumlee barely found his way off the bench, and is the only player (that played) to receive less than 10 minutes. He was able to make his only shot from the field, but was otherwise did nothing special in his time. With John Henson struggling slightly over this past week, one must wonder how Plumlee is playing in practice to warrant such few minutes.

11 Thon Maker C Last week: 1 GP: 13.0 mins/5.0 pts/0.0 rebs/1.0 asts In his one appearance, Thon Maker received his season-high for minutes. Already having received the praise of NBA great Kevin Garnett, Thon added to his resume with a five-point performance on 2/2 shooting in his 13 minutes. In coordination with his shooting, Maker knocked down another three-pointer. Measuring in at 7’1″, Thon’s ability to knock down the three is not only impressive, but something that could come in very handy for Milwaukee. The kid has now appeared in 15 games, in which he has made five of his nine three-point attempts (55.6 percent). Posing a ridiculous offensive rating of 131 is awesome, even if the sample size is just a total of 68 minutes. Now, let’s take a look at how Thon is doing amongst his peers. The following ranks are among all NBA players that have played less than 75 total minutes for the season (including some injured players, such as Jerryd Bayless). Points: first

Rebounds: second

Three-pointers made: tied-first

Field goals made: tied-first

Blocks: first

Win Shares: first The minutes aren’t there yet, but don’t worry Bucks’ fans. Thon is coming.

10 Matthew Dellavedova PG Last week: 2 GP: 20.5 mins/3.0 pts/2.0 rebs/4.5 asts Delly, although injured, still managed to play around 20 minutes in two of the three games this week. In this period, he was a disappointing zero-for-four from three, continuing a stretch of now 37 games of a struggling shot for Outback Jesus. After shooting 36.8 percent, 40.7 percent, and 41.0 percent from three in each of his respective first three seasons, Matthew Dellavedova is down to 32.0 percent from deep this season. And even though he is averaging career highs in assists, rebounding, and tied in points, this is a down year for him. One positive thing for Delly, however, is his willingness to fit any role he needs to play. Since coming back from injury, he has lost his starting spot to rookie Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, he seems to have taken up his bench role with a good mood, which is huge to keep the team chemistry high.

9 Jason Terry SG Last week: 3 GP: 17.3 mins/3.0 pts/1.0 rebs/2.7 asts Yet again, Terry comes in low on the ranking, not because of his poor play, but because of his low usage. The Jet is efficient in his time, but doesn’t exactly take a lot of shots. For the season, Jason Terry holds a usage rate of 8.8 percent, the lowest on the team by quite a bit (Snell is 12.4 percent). Terry was two-for-three on field goal attempts for the week, all of which were attempts from three-point land, and was also able to dish out eight assists.

8 Mirza Teletovic PF Last week: 3 GP: 17.3 mins/5.3 pts/1.7 rebs/0.7 asts Although not hitting the three at the rate he did last season with Phoenix (39.3 percent), Teletovic is still having a very productive season as a knockdown shooter at 37.5 percent from deep. He is attempting five three-pointers per game, and only plays in 18 minutes. He stayed right on track this week, burying four of ten three-pointers and did very little else. In fact, all of his scoring came from three, with two free throws also tossed in.

7 John Henson C Last week: 3 GP: 17.3 mins/4.0 pts/4.3 rebs/2.0 asts In another week playing second fiddle at the center position, even as the starter, Henson struggled. He shot just 38.5 percent from the field and was more than doubled in rebounds by his counterpart off the bench, Greg Monroe (Monroe did play 26 more minutes). As I have mentioned in the past, Henson’s numbers are fine for a bench player, but are nowhere near they need to be for the starting position. And with his relatively weak offense, his defense needs to make up for it. This usually would not be a problem, but during this last stretch, he has really struggled against other bigs down low. Henson is a shot-blocking, rim-protecting center, who recorded just two blocks in 52 total minutes.

6 Tony Snell SG Last week: 3 GP: 34.3 mins/9.3 pts/2.0 rebs/1.0 asts On the whole, Tony Snell was very solid this week. He had fair averages across the board as well as playing the second-most minutes on the team for the entire week. In accordance with this, his shooting numbers were more than respectable. Although he attempted zero free throws, that is not too much of a surprise at this point. However, he was six-for-12 from behind the arc, good for 50 percent, as well as capitalizing on five of his six attempts inside the three-point line. Plus, as he has shown all season, he only turned the ball over one team in a total of 103 minutes. This is a testament not just to his low usage rate, but also to his ability to make the right decisions.

5 Giannis Antetokounmpo SF Last week: 2 GP: 23.5 mins/12.5 pts/4.0 rebs/2.0 asts Despite missing a whole game and most of another, Giannis still finds himself at #5 in this week’s rankings. Although this is his first week not in the top spot, there is no reason to think that he won’t shoot right back up to the top next time around. In his time on the floor (just 47 minutes), Giannis struggled from the field (just nine-for-24, 37.5 percent), but he still led the team in blocks with six (!). It’s hard to give much judgement on his play due to the illness, but everybody knows what the Greek Freak is, and that is a superstar.

4 Michael Beasley SF Last week: 3 GP: 21.0 mins/16.3 pts/2.0 rebs/2.0 asts The hero of the game against the San Antonio Spurs, Michael Beasley cannot be regarded in a much brighter light from this week. He dropped in 28 huge points in San Antonio and played a lot of key minutes off the bench this week. He was tied for second in total points, and despite his turnovers and low averages in other parts of the game, B-Easy was brought to Milwaukee to score, and that is what he did. He even knocked down two of his three deep shots.

3 Greg Monroe C Last week: 3 GP: 29.3 mins/15.0 pts/9.3 rebs/3.7 asts With Brogdon now running the point, Greg Monroe has seen an increase in minutes along with his friend. With those minutes, even though he is not starting, Moose has been outstanding and more than worthy of a spot in the top three. In under 30 minutes per game, Monroe nearly averaged a double-double while shooting exactly 50 percent from the field. He also led the team in rebounds with 28 (second place had 19) and even dished out 11 assists. Not much to complain about as Moose once again showed that he is a changed man this season.

2 Malcolm Brogdon President Guard Last week: 3 GP: 30.7 mins/16.3 pts/4.3 rebs/5.3 asts I think even I have run out of things to say about Malcolm Brogdon. He is, without question, an outstanding rookie who shows poise far beyond his years. His knockdown free throw shooting, ability to bury the open three, and create not only for himself but others, is surpassed but very few on the roster. But by far and away, the most surprising thing about Brogdon this year is his play in the clutch. Sure, you would expect that the President would be great in crunch time and stressful situations, but Brogdon takes it to a new level. He is completely in control of his pace and the game around him at all times and his defense comes very close to outstripping his offense in performance.

1 Jabari Parker PF Last week: 3 GP: 37.7 mins/25.0 pts/6.3 rebs/5.0 asts In the absence of Giannis, Jabari Parker stepped up once again to play excellent basketball, leading the team with 25.0 (!) points per game. On top of that, he did it on solid shooting. As Major Cat continues to have an awesome year from behind the arc, he was 60 percent from deep in this week, nine-for-15. In addition to his scoring, he finished second on the team in rebounding and assists this week, things he doesn’t usually excel with.

Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!

