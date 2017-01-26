Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan. 19-Jan. 25)

Jan 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the second quarter during the game against the Houston Rockets at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks were not great this week, finishing at just 1-3, but that doesn’t some players didn’t have good weeks. Let’s check out this week’s player rankings.

Week in Review (1-3)

L: Milwaukee Bucks, 96 @ Orlando Magic, 112

L: Milwaukee Bucks, 97 @ Miami Heat, 109

W: Houston Rockets, 114 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 127

L: Philadelphia 76ers, 114 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 109

Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week

Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo having an outstanding season, becoming an All-Star and in the running for several league-wide awards, but his appeal as a fan-favorite is now solidified. As shown in the tweet of the week above, Giannis has entered the top-15 in jersey sales for the first portion of this season.

Yet again, this was not the best week for the Bucks, even if they did show up to knock off the Houston Rockets at home. That is quite a good win, but then going out and blowing a late lead against the Philadelphia 76ers undoes much of that positive feeling. It is, however, not the time to hit the panic button yet. The team is just three games under .500 and it takes only a simple run to get back to around .500.

With a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, it seems like the Bucks have a chance to win a vast majority of their games, but the finishing attribute of the team just isn’t there yet. It is easy to jump to conclusions about the squad, but let’s just give them some time to get back on track.

And now, without any more introduction, here is our weekly Bucks Player Power Rankings.

Jan 18, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley (9) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

13

Michael Beasley

SF

Last week: 2 GP: 8.5 mins/3.5 pts/2.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 5

Beasley received the least amount of minutes this week and was relatively ineffective in that time. He was just 3-8 from the field (37.5 percent) and supplied just four rebounds for the week. As Beasley is one of the most important parts of the Bucks’ bench, it is vital that he gets worked back into the rotation and starts to contribute bigger numbers from his slot in the rotation.

Next to Brogdon and Monroe, having a successful Beasley can really help the team on the whole for Milwaukee.

Jan 8, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic (35) drives for the basket against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13) n the third quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

12

Mirza Teletovic

PF

Last week: 3 GP: 17.3 mins/4.7 pts/1.3 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 12

3-13 from three-point land is not what Bucks’ fans want to see from Teletovic, and it is okay to be critical. Yet, shooting the three is a tricky art. Sometimes the shot is there and other times it is not for some players. The more opportunities Telly gets, the more he will start to return to his career averages.

This was not a good week for Mirza, but with the way he shoots, that doesn’t mean he can’t go out next week and shoot 75 percent. Shooters need shots to get hot, and hopefully they start to fall for Teletovic.

Oct 8, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker (7) gets past a Dallas Mavericks defender at the Kohl Center. Milwaukee defeated Dallas 88-74. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

11

Thon Maker

PF

Last week: 3 GP: 8.0 mins/2.0 pts/0.7 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 10

So Thon got his first career NBA start this week! Although he wasn’t high usage or anything, Maker was rather productive, making one of his two three-pointers and going 3-4 from the foul line. The rebounding numbers weren’t all that high, but judgement on that cannot be justified in just 24 total minutes. He also added two steals, which is a nice indicator for his quick hands to get in the passing lanes on defense.

Dec 20, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Rashad Vaughn (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Bucks defeated the Suns 101-95. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

10

Rashad Vaughn

SG

Last week: 2 GP: 10.5 mins/4.0 pts/1.0 rebs/0.5 asts
Last rank: 11

While going 2-4 from three this week, Rashad Vaughn continues to show improvement from behind the arc from year one to year two. Although on far less attempts, the dramatic difference in his three-point percentage is worth noting.

Year One: 43-147, 29.3 percent
Year Two: 17-45, 37.8 percent

If Vaughn is going to shoot around 38 percent from three, it seems like he could easily be a part of the rotation fairly soon. It is odd that he is yet to attempt a free throw this season, but maybe that will change too.

It’s hard to say when he is still not playing many minutes, but maybe Bucks’ fans can be optimistic with Vaughn, who is still only 20 years old.

Dec 16, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry (3) handles the ball defended by Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott (11) during the second half at the United Center. Milwaukee won 95-69. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

9

Jason Terry

SG

Last week: 3 GP: 12.3 mins/4.0 pts/0.3 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 9

Yet again, Jason Terry did exactly what was expected out of him this week. He was 2-4 from three and added a few assists to his stats sheet. It’s very unlikely the Jet goes out and gets 20 points in a game this season and that should come as no surprise. Terry is going to steady when on the court, and take advantage of the openings the defense gives him to drop in a couple buckets per game, as he has done to this point.

Jan 10, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center John Henson (31) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. The Bucks won 109-107. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

8

John Henson

C

Last week: 2 GP: 17.5 mins/9.5 pts/7.0 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 7

Despite losing his starting job and only playing three of the four games this week, Henson was alright in those three. He finished off his shot attempts better (7-11 for 63.6 percent) and increased his rebounding rate compared to what he had been doing in the past. In addition, he added two blocks that are always much needed.

Obviously the center rotation is tricky between Henson and Plumlee (dare I add Thon?), and nobody has the correct answer, but hopefully some resolution hits the Bucks soon.

Nov 6, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews (23) looks to pass as Milwaukee Bucks center Miles Plumlee (18) and guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) defend during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

7

Miles Plumlee

C

Last week: 3 GP: 17.7 mins/7.0 pts/2.7 rebs/0.7 asts
Last rank: 13

Now ranked above Henson on three pretty solid games, what does the future hold for Plumlee? He is seeing plenty of minutes, but how long do they last? He was just fine this week, shooting 50 percent from the field while also swatting three shots on defense, but nobody knows if he is even going to be playing in next week’s games.

Once the Bucks figure out the rotation between him and Henson, maybe things will turn around for the entire front court, as stability can make a positive impact.

Jan 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (21) tries to hold onto the ball while under pressure from Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) in the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

6

Tony Snell

SG

Last week: 4 GP: 26.0 mins/6.8 pts/2.0 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 6

Tony Snell is not a high-usage guard, even as a starter, but he has been super efficient as of late. 6-11 from three this week, plus 3-3 inside the arc left him with a 64.3 percent shooting clip this week. It might seem odd with how much he struggled early in the season, but Snell is now shooting a career high from the field (45.1 percent) and has tied his career high in three-point percentage at 37.1 percent on his highest attempts per game.

These numbers are indicative of a player who is taking advantage of his offensive opportunities, even if they don’t happen to often. Alongside high usage guys like Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmo, Snell has slid in quite nicely.

Jan 16, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Chasson Randle (5) battle for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. The 76ers beat the Bucks 113-104. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

5

Matthew Dellavedova

PG

Last week: 4 GP: 27.3 mins/10.0 pts/1.5 reb/4.8 asts
Last rank: 8

Is Matthew Dellavedova working his way back to his career averages from three? Over the past week, the stroke has looked better and he is shooting the ball with confidence. Even with the low amount of attempts, 5-9 is a very solid week that could potentially keep Delly rolling from here on out. A valuable player when the shot is dropping, are we seeing a resurrection from Outback Jesus?

It sure would be nice if we had a fully productive and healthy duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Delly at the guard spot.

Jan 25, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) holds the ball away from Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the fourth quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Philadelphia won 114-109. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

4

Malcolm Brogdon

President Guard

Last week: 4 GP: 30.3 mins/9.0 pts/2.0 rebs/5.8 asts
Last rank: 3

While leading the team in assists this week, Malcolm was solid once again this week on most accounts. Although he was not inaugurated last week, he is still the “President” for the Bucks. It was an off week for him from the line, just 7-10, but he made up for it by banging five of his 12 three-point attempts.

The major struggle for Brogdon still lies in scoring inside the arc. For the week, he was just 7-24 inside the three-point arc, which is a disappointing 29.2 percent. Although he continues to perform highlight plays like posterizing Nerlens Noel, he needs to connect on closer shots. For the year, let’s take a look at his percentages by distance:

0-3: 54.3 percent
3-10: 34.1 percent
10-16: 35.1 percent
16 <3: 21.4 percent
3P: 42.6 percent

Obviously the three-point percentage, but the mid-range game needs some more work to keep defensive honest with his pull-up tendencies.

Jan 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe (15) steals the ball from Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (3) in the fourth quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. The Bucks beat the Rockets 127-114. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

3

Greg Monroe

C

Last week: 4 GP: 22.0 mins/15.3 pts/7.5 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 4

Including his outstanding performance against the 76ers, Greg Monroe was a solid figure off the bench for yet another week. He was 23-44 (52.3 percent) from the field and was the third leading scorer for the team. In addition to his scoring, he snatched the second-most rebounds and third most steals.

Now that the season is more than half over, it is clear that Monroe’s impact off the bench is sustainable and is something that is incredibly valuable to the squad. The Malcolm Brogdon and Monroe bench connection seems to be working and both players are having very solid seasons.

Jan 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (12) in the first quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2

Jabari Parker

PF

Last week: 4 GP: 36.5 mins/22.3 pts/6.3 rebs/4.8 asts
Last rank: 2

Tied as the leading scorer, Jabari Parker also dished out a fair amount of assists this week. In fact, he was second to just Brogdon in that category this week. It was not his best week from behind the arc (26.3 percent), but that doesn’t mean he can’t bounce back with one game of hot shooting. For the week, he was just under 50 percent shooting at 48.6 percent and still dropped in a point production higher than his season average.

Jan 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

1

Giannis Antetokounmpo

SF

Last week: 4 GP: 37.5 mins/22.3 pts/10.8 rebs/4.0 asts
Last rank: 1

As we do every week, here is a look at where the Greek Freak landed among the team leaders in statistics this week:

Minutes: 1st
Points: T-1st
Rebounds: 1st
Assists: 3rd
Blocks: 2nd
Steals: 1st
FTM: 1st

This might not have been as good as he has been in the past, but it is hard to argue with the results. Even with Giannis struggles, he is still the best player on the Bucks and produces great games. Now an All-Star starter, the world knows how good Giannis is, and he just keeps proving it in every game he plays.

Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!

