Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan. 19-Jan. 25)

The Milwaukee Bucks were not great this week, finishing at just 1-3, but that doesn’t some players didn’t have good weeks. Let’s check out this week’s player rankings.

Week in Review (1-3)

L: Milwaukee Bucks, 96 @ Orlando Magic, 112

L: Milwaukee Bucks, 97 @ Miami Heat, 109

W: Houston Rockets, 114 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 127

L: Philadelphia 76ers, 114 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 109

Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week

Giannis at 14 is the first time a Bucks player has appeared in the Top 15 since Gary Payton in 2003!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/S30Ri44tLO — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 24, 2017

Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo having an outstanding season, becoming an All-Star and in the running for several league-wide awards, but his appeal as a fan-favorite is now solidified. As shown in the tweet of the week above, Giannis has entered the top-15 in jersey sales for the first portion of this season.

Yet again, this was not the best week for the Bucks, even if they did show up to knock off the Houston Rockets at home. That is quite a good win, but then going out and blowing a late lead against the Philadelphia 76ers undoes much of that positive feeling. It is, however, not the time to hit the panic button yet. The team is just three games under .500 and it takes only a simple run to get back to around .500.

With a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, it seems like the Bucks have a chance to win a vast majority of their games, but the finishing attribute of the team just isn’t there yet. It is easy to jump to conclusions about the squad, but let’s just give them some time to get back on track.

And now, without any more introduction, here is our weekly Bucks Player Power Rankings.

13

Michael Beasley SF

Last week: 2 GP: 8.5 mins/3.5 pts/2.0 rebs/0.0 asts

Last rank: 5 Beasley received the least amount of minutes this week and was relatively ineffective in that time. He was just 3-8 from the field (37.5 percent) and supplied just four rebounds for the week. As Beasley is one of the most important parts of the Bucks’ bench, it is vital that he gets worked back into the rotation and starts to contribute bigger numbers from his slot in the rotation. Next to Brogdon and Monroe, having a successful Beasley can really help the team on the whole for Milwaukee.

12

Mirza Teletovic PF

Last week: 3 GP: 17.3 mins/4.7 pts/1.3 rebs/1.0 asts

Last rank: 12 3-13 from three-point land is not what Bucks’ fans want to see from Teletovic, and it is okay to be critical. Yet, shooting the three is a tricky art. Sometimes the shot is there and other times it is not for some players. The more opportunities Telly gets, the more he will start to return to his career averages. This was not a good week for Mirza, but with the way he shoots, that doesn’t mean he can’t go out next week and shoot 75 percent. Shooters need shots to get hot, and hopefully they start to fall for Teletovic.

11

Thon Maker PF

Last week: 3 GP: 8.0 mins/2.0 pts/0.7 rebs/0.0 asts

Last rank: 10 So Thon got his first career NBA start this week! Although he wasn’t high usage or anything, Maker was rather productive, making one of his two three-pointers and going 3-4 from the foul line. The rebounding numbers weren’t all that high, but judgement on that cannot be justified in just 24 total minutes. He also added two steals, which is a nice indicator for his quick hands to get in the passing lanes on defense.

10

Rashad Vaughn SG

Last week: 2 GP: 10.5 mins/4.0 pts/1.0 rebs/0.5 asts

Last rank: 11 While going 2-4 from three this week, Rashad Vaughn continues to show improvement from behind the arc from year one to year two. Although on far less attempts, the dramatic difference in his three-point percentage is worth noting. Year One: 43-147, 29.3 percent

Year Two: 17-45, 37.8 percent If Vaughn is going to shoot around 38 percent from three, it seems like he could easily be a part of the rotation fairly soon. It is odd that he is yet to attempt a free throw this season, but maybe that will change too. It’s hard to say when he is still not playing many minutes, but maybe Bucks’ fans can be optimistic with Vaughn, who is still only 20 years old.

9

Jason Terry SG

Last week: 3 GP: 12.3 mins/4.0 pts/0.3 rebs/1.0 asts

Last rank: 9 Yet again, Jason Terry did exactly what was expected out of him this week. He was 2-4 from three and added a few assists to his stats sheet. It’s very unlikely the Jet goes out and gets 20 points in a game this season and that should come as no surprise. Terry is going to steady when on the court, and take advantage of the openings the defense gives him to drop in a couple buckets per game, as he has done to this point.

8

John Henson C

Last week: 2 GP: 17.5 mins/9.5 pts/7.0 rebs/1.0 asts

Last rank: 7 Despite losing his starting job and only playing three of the four games this week, Henson was alright in those three. He finished off his shot attempts better (7-11 for 63.6 percent) and increased his rebounding rate compared to what he had been doing in the past. In addition, he added two blocks that are always much needed. Obviously the center rotation is tricky between Henson and Plumlee (dare I add Thon?), and nobody has the correct answer, but hopefully some resolution hits the Bucks soon.

7

Miles Plumlee C

Last week: 3 GP: 17.7 mins/7.0 pts/2.7 rebs/0.7 asts

Last rank: 13 Now ranked above Henson on three pretty solid games, what does the future hold for Plumlee? He is seeing plenty of minutes, but how long do they last? He was just fine this week, shooting 50 percent from the field while also swatting three shots on defense, but nobody knows if he is even going to be playing in next week’s games. Once the Bucks figure out the rotation between him and Henson, maybe things will turn around for the entire front court, as stability can make a positive impact.

6

Tony Snell SG

Last week: 4 GP: 26.0 mins/6.8 pts/2.0 rebs/1.0 asts

Last rank: 6 Tony Snell is not a high-usage guard, even as a starter, but he has been super efficient as of late. 6-11 from three this week, plus 3-3 inside the arc left him with a 64.3 percent shooting clip this week. It might seem odd with how much he struggled early in the season, but Snell is now shooting a career high from the field (45.1 percent) and has tied his career high in three-point percentage at 37.1 percent on his highest attempts per game. These numbers are indicative of a player who is taking advantage of his offensive opportunities, even if they don’t happen to often. Alongside high usage guys like Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmo, Snell has slid in quite nicely.

5

Matthew Dellavedova PG

Last week: 4 GP: 27.3 mins/10.0 pts/1.5 reb/4.8 asts

Last rank: 8 Is Matthew Dellavedova working his way back to his career averages from three? Over the past week, the stroke has looked better and he is shooting the ball with confidence. Even with the low amount of attempts, 5-9 is a very solid week that could potentially keep Delly rolling from here on out. A valuable player when the shot is dropping, are we seeing a resurrection from Outback Jesus? It sure would be nice if we had a fully productive and healthy duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Delly at the guard spot.

4

Malcolm Brogdon President Guard

Last week: 4 GP: 30.3 mins/9.0 pts/2.0 rebs/5.8 asts

Last rank: 3 While leading the team in assists this week, Malcolm was solid once again this week on most accounts. Although he was not inaugurated last week, he is still the “President” for the Bucks. It was an off week for him from the line, just 7-10, but he made up for it by banging five of his 12 three-point attempts. The major struggle for Brogdon still lies in scoring inside the arc. For the week, he was just 7-24 inside the three-point arc, which is a disappointing 29.2 percent. Although he continues to perform highlight plays like posterizing Nerlens Noel, he needs to connect on closer shots. For the year, let’s take a look at his percentages by distance: 0-3: 54.3 percent

3-10: 34.1 percent

10-16: 35.1 percent

16 <3: 21.4 percent

3P: 42.6 percent Obviously the three-point percentage, but the mid-range game needs some more work to keep defensive honest with his pull-up tendencies.

3

Greg Monroe C

Last week: 4 GP: 22.0 mins/15.3 pts/7.5 rebs/1.0 asts

Last rank: 4 Including his outstanding performance against the 76ers, Greg Monroe was a solid figure off the bench for yet another week. He was 23-44 (52.3 percent) from the field and was the third leading scorer for the team. In addition to his scoring, he snatched the second-most rebounds and third most steals. Now that the season is more than half over, it is clear that Monroe’s impact off the bench is sustainable and is something that is incredibly valuable to the squad. The Malcolm Brogdon and Monroe bench connection seems to be working and both players are having very solid seasons.

2

Jabari Parker PF

Last week: 4 GP: 36.5 mins/22.3 pts/6.3 rebs/4.8 asts

Last rank: 2 Tied as the leading scorer, Jabari Parker also dished out a fair amount of assists this week. In fact, he was second to just Brogdon in that category this week. It was not his best week from behind the arc (26.3 percent), but that doesn’t mean he can’t bounce back with one game of hot shooting. For the week, he was just under 50 percent shooting at 48.6 percent and still dropped in a point production higher than his season average.

1

Giannis Antetokounmpo SF

Last week: 4 GP: 37.5 mins/22.3 pts/10.8 rebs/4.0 asts

Last rank: 1 As we do every week, here is a look at where the Greek Freak landed among the team leaders in statistics this week: Minutes: 1st

Points: T-1st

Rebounds: 1st

Assists: 3rd

Blocks: 2nd

Steals: 1st

FTM: 1st This might not have been as good as he has been in the past, but it is hard to argue with the results. Even with Giannis struggles, he is still the best player on the Bucks and produces great games. Now an All-Star starter, the world knows how good Giannis is, and he just keeps proving it in every game he plays.

Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!

