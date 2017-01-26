Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan. 19-Jan. 25)
The Milwaukee Bucks were not great this week, finishing at just 1-3, but that doesn’t some players didn’t have good weeks. Let’s check out this week’s player rankings.
Week in Review (1-3)
L: Milwaukee Bucks, 96 @ Orlando Magic, 112
L: Milwaukee Bucks, 97 @ Miami Heat, 109
W: Houston Rockets, 114 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 127
L: Philadelphia 76ers, 114 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 109
Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week
Giannis at 14 is the first time a Bucks player has appeared in the Top 15 since Gary Payton in 2003!! #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/S30Ri44tLO
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 24, 2017
Not only is Giannis Antetokounmpo having an outstanding season, becoming an All-Star and in the running for several league-wide awards, but his appeal as a fan-favorite is now solidified. As shown in the tweet of the week above, Giannis has entered the top-15 in jersey sales for the first portion of this season.
Yet again, this was not the best week for the Bucks, even if they did show up to knock off the Houston Rockets at home. That is quite a good win, but then going out and blowing a late lead against the Philadelphia 76ers undoes much of that positive feeling. It is, however, not the time to hit the panic button yet. The team is just three games under .500 and it takes only a simple run to get back to around .500.
With a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, it seems like the Bucks have a chance to win a vast majority of their games, but the finishing attribute of the team just isn’t there yet. It is easy to jump to conclusions about the squad, but let’s just give them some time to get back on track.
And now, without any more introduction, here is our weekly Bucks Player Power Rankings.
Michael Beasley
SF
Last week: 2 GP: 8.5 mins/3.5 pts/2.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 5
Next to Brogdon and Monroe, having a successful Beasley can really help the team on the whole for Milwaukee.
Mirza Teletovic
PF
Last week: 3 GP: 17.3 mins/4.7 pts/1.3 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 12
This was not a good week for Mirza, but with the way he shoots, that doesn’t mean he can’t go out next week and shoot 75 percent. Shooters need shots to get hot, and hopefully they start to fall for Teletovic.
Thon Maker
PF
Last week: 3 GP: 8.0 mins/2.0 pts/0.7 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 10
Rashad Vaughn
SG
Last week: 2 GP: 10.5 mins/4.0 pts/1.0 rebs/0.5 asts
Last rank: 11
Year One: 43-147, 29.3 percent
Year Two: 17-45, 37.8 percent
If Vaughn is going to shoot around 38 percent from three, it seems like he could easily be a part of the rotation fairly soon. It is odd that he is yet to attempt a free throw this season, but maybe that will change too.
It’s hard to say when he is still not playing many minutes, but maybe Bucks’ fans can be optimistic with Vaughn, who is still only 20 years old.
Jason Terry
SG
Last week: 3 GP: 12.3 mins/4.0 pts/0.3 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 9
John Henson
C
Last week: 2 GP: 17.5 mins/9.5 pts/7.0 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 7
Obviously the center rotation is tricky between Henson and Plumlee (dare I add Thon?), and nobody has the correct answer, but hopefully some resolution hits the Bucks soon.
Miles Plumlee
C
Last week: 3 GP: 17.7 mins/7.0 pts/2.7 rebs/0.7 asts
Last rank: 13
Once the Bucks figure out the rotation between him and Henson, maybe things will turn around for the entire front court, as stability can make a positive impact.
Tony Snell
SG
Last week: 4 GP: 26.0 mins/6.8 pts/2.0 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 6
These numbers are indicative of a player who is taking advantage of his offensive opportunities, even if they don’t happen to often. Alongside high usage guys like Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmo, Snell has slid in quite nicely.
Matthew Dellavedova
PG
Last week: 4 GP: 27.3 mins/10.0 pts/1.5 reb/4.8 asts
Last rank: 8
It sure would be nice if we had a fully productive and healthy duo of Malcolm Brogdon and Delly at the guard spot.
Malcolm Brogdon
President Guard
Last week: 4 GP: 30.3 mins/9.0 pts/2.0 rebs/5.8 asts
Last rank: 3
The major struggle for Brogdon still lies in scoring inside the arc. For the week, he was just 7-24 inside the three-point arc, which is a disappointing 29.2 percent. Although he continues to perform highlight plays like posterizing Nerlens Noel, he needs to connect on closer shots. For the year, let’s take a look at his percentages by distance:
0-3: 54.3 percent
3-10: 34.1 percent
10-16: 35.1 percent
16 <3: 21.4 percent
3P: 42.6 percent
Obviously the three-point percentage, but the mid-range game needs some more work to keep defensive honest with his pull-up tendencies.
Greg Monroe
C
Last week: 4 GP: 22.0 mins/15.3 pts/7.5 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 4
Now that the season is more than half over, it is clear that Monroe’s impact off the bench is sustainable and is something that is incredibly valuable to the squad. The Malcolm Brogdon and Monroe bench connection seems to be working and both players are having very solid seasons.
Jabari Parker
PF
Last week: 4 GP: 36.5 mins/22.3 pts/6.3 rebs/4.8 asts
Last rank: 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo
SF
Last week: 4 GP: 37.5 mins/22.3 pts/10.8 rebs/4.0 asts
Last rank: 1
Minutes: 1st
Points: T-1st
Rebounds: 1st
Assists: 3rd
Blocks: 2nd
Steals: 1st
FTM: 1st
This might not have been as good as he has been in the past, but it is hard to argue with the results. Even with Giannis struggles, he is still the best player on the Bucks and produces great games. Now an All-Star starter, the world knows how good Giannis is, and he just keeps proving it in every game he plays.
Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!
