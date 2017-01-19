Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan. 12-Jan. 18)

It was not the best week for the Milwaukee Bucks, but let’s still take a look at our weekly player power rankings!

Week in Review (1-3)

W: Miami Heat, 108 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 116

L: Milwaukee Bucks, 98 @ Atlanta Hawks, 111

L: Philadelphia 113 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 104

L Milwaukee Bucks, 92 @ Houston Rockets, 111

Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week:

After watching that dunk for what has to be the millionth time, it is still just downright ridiculous. Is it really fair to be able to do that? Well, even with the fun and games of the dunking from this week, the Bucks dropped three of their four games in what was one of the worst stretches of the season.

Now back under .500 for the year, the Bucks will be looking to turn things around during the next week of play. The next two games continue the minor road trip that started with Houston, traveling to Orlando and then Miami. Both of these games are quite winnable, although playing on the road is never easy.

Following that, there are two home games to wrap up the week, both against teams that the Bucks lost to during this week: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets. Hopefully the team comes out looking for revenge in these battles, taking home an above .500 record for next week to put the team back at even on the year.

Giannis was once again the leading scorer on the week, but where does he find a spot in this week’s power rankings? Let’s dive in and find out.

13 Miles Plumlee C Last week: 3 GP: 3.3 mins/0.0 pts/1.0 rebs/0.0 asts

Last rank: 12 In ten total minutes of play, Miles Plumlee did nothing to really prove that he deserved more time on the court. He grabbed a few rebounds, but also picked up a couple of fouls, and did not score. To get Plumlee on the court, he needs to start showing more, an injury needs to occur, or Henson needs to really fall off of the map with his quality of play.

12 Mirza Teletovic PF Last week: 2 GP: 6.0 mins/0.0 pts/1.0 rebs/0.5 asts

Last rank: 8 It wasn’t the best week for Mirza. While struggling to get on the floor for much of the time, he did not take advantage of the time given. Shooting ZERO percent on the week, including 0-6 from three is not what the team wants from him and it is the reason that he finds himself so low on these rankings. To get back into the rotation and higher on the power rankings, he has to start knocking down those jumpers.

11 Rashad Vaughn SG Last week: 3 GP: 4.0 mins/2.3 pts/0.3 rebs/0.3 asts

Last rank: NR We got Rashad minutes! Now in his second season, Rashad Vaughn has been basically a non-factor for the Bucks. However, in his time on the floor, it is hard to say that he hasn’t been pretty good. Maybe not great or what anybody expected when coming into his rookie year, but is definitely performing better than last year, even when given such limited opportunity. Vaughn was 3-7 from the floor and made one of his three trifecta attempts this week. Not an all-around bad showing.

10 Thon Maker PF Last week: 3 GP: 2.3 mins/1.7 pts/1.0 rebs/0.0 asts

Last rank: 11 Although he missed his only three-point attempt of the week, Thon was once again solid in coming off the bench. Maker was 2-4 from the field and added a steal as well. He is still not receiving the minutes that would classify him to be a rotation player, but it seems like he is slowly working his way up the depth chart. It has already been a fun year for Thon, maybe some crucial minutes will come soon.

9 Jason Terry SG Last week: 4 GP: 18.8 mins/3.5 pts/1.5 rebs/0.8 asts

Last rank: 9 Jason Terry isn’t the kind of guy to fill up the box score anymore, and that much is evident when he is on the floor. Whether in the game or out, the Jet is a very vocal leader and also does an exceptional job hyping up the home crowd. One thing that goes unnoticed in the box score is that Terry knows exactly where the ball should go on the fast break. His less-than-one assist per game rate doesn’t do justice to Terry’s knowledge of where Giannis and Jabari are on the break in order to find them for them to finish.

8 Matthew Dellavedova PG Last week: 4 GP: 19.8 mins/6.3 pts/2.3 rebs/4.3 asts

Last rank: 10 On a positive note, Delly shot 40 percent from three this week, albeit on just five attempts. Having now lost his starting role, Delly’s minutes have decreased while his output has declined as well, although not in terms of efficiency. Outback Jesus is still the same player, it just seems that he is having a rough season on the whole. He still finished third on the team in assists this week, but also tied for fourth in turnovers. Things will hopefully start to pick up soon for the guard.

7 John Henson C Last week: 4 GP: 21.3 mins/4.5 pts/4.8 rebs/1.8 asts

Last rank: 7 It seems repetitive to say it every week, but John Henson just doesn’t put up starter’s numbers. For the most part he gets the minutes, but he struggles to produce in the time that he is given. On 8-20 shooting, J-Hook was just 40 percent from the field this week and also added a rebounding presence that was not all that great. He did finish second on the team in blocks this week with six, which might be a good sign moving forward that he has gotten back in his groove in terms of rim-protecting.

6 Tony Snell SG Last week: 4 GP: 28.3 mins/8.3 pts/2.3 rebs/2.0 asts

Last rank: 6 The numbers aren’t great on the surface, but Tony Snell was pretty solid this week. When called upon, which isn’t all that often, Snell took advantage of his opportunities and knocked down shots. Snell buried seven of his 12 three-point attempts (58.3 percent) and finished the week shooting 57.1 percent from the field. In addition to his shooting, Snell swiped four balls, making him third on the team in steals for the week. If Snell can keep up this level of consistency, he will start to see more opportunities for shots on the wing.

5 Michael Beasley SF Last week: 4 GP: 22.3 mins/10.8 pts/6.0 rebs/1.8 asts

Last rank: 4 Adding double digit scoring in just over 20 minutes per game is pretty impressive, and Beasley did just that this week. Beas was 51.9 percent from the field and made one of his two three-pointers. Also in that limited time, he found a way to be third in rebounding and blocks. To this point in the season, I think it is fair to say that the Bucks have gotten much more out of Beasley than was expected when they traded Tyler Ennis for him late in the offseason.

4 Greg Monroe C Last week: 4 GP: 21.0 mins/11.3 pts/5.5 rebs/1.3 asts

Last rank: 3 Starting off with a negative for Monroe, he turned the ball over 10 times this week, which was bad enough for second on the team. Given his lower workload in terms of minutes, this is a pretty high number. On the other hand, he, like Beasley, also averaged double-digits in just over 20 minutes per game. Monroe was solid at the free throw line (9-12, 75 percent) and was fairly decent around the basket at 42.9 percent. That field goal percentage number is a little lower than what we are used to, but things come and go. Monroe will have another nice week coming up, don’t worry.

3 Malcolm Brogdon President Guard Last week: 4 GP: 29.8 mins/10.8 pts/4.0 rebs/4.8 asts

Last rank: 2 While connecting on 45.5 percent of his threes this week and making every one of his free throws, Malcolm Brogdon also was second on the team in assists. These are the type of team stats that we have come to expect out of Brogdon and this week he added another statistic in which he ranked among the team’s best. The President also came away with seven steals, which led the team. Now as a starter, Brogdon struggled from inside the arc (39.3 percent), but is still showing to be deserving of that role with each and every game.

2 Jabari Parker PF Last week: 4 GP: 33.5 mins/17.5 pts/6.8 rebs/3.5 asts

Last rank: 1 It might have been a down week for Jabari in terms of scoring, but he was still relatively solid. JP shot the ball at a decent clip (44.3 percent from the field) and did not turn the ball over too much with just eight turnovers for the week. He also passed the ball much better than normal, flashing vision that seems to have been ignited during the period of time without Giannis last week. He was fourth on the team in assists and is looking to improve. On the whole, the major disappointment from Jabari this week was his poor free throw shooting at just 11-18 (61.1 percent).

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo SF Last week: 4 GP: 35.5 mins/26.8 pts/8.3 rebs/5.0 asts

Last rank: 5 Alright, nobody is surprised by this, once again. And now that Giannis is back on top of his throne, let’s look at his ranks on the team from this week, as is tradition: Minutes: 1st

Points: 1st

Rebounds: 1st

Assists: 1st

FG%: 1st

FTM: 1st

Blocks: 1st Yeah, he was pretty good once again. And as we will find out soon, it is likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be representing the Bucks in the All-Star game this season, a special honor, as the team has not had an All-Star since 2004.

Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!

