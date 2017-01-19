Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Jan. 12-Jan. 18)
It was not the best week for the Milwaukee Bucks, but let’s still take a look at our weekly player power rankings!
Week in Review (1-3)
W: Miami Heat, 108 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 116
L: Milwaukee Bucks, 98 @ Atlanta Hawks, 111
L: Philadelphia 113 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 104
L Milwaukee Bucks, 92 @ Houston Rockets, 111
Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week:
OMG!! Did @Giannis_An34 just do that!?! ????
YES! Yes he did. #OwnTheFuture pic.twitter.com/cHfm07NsNp
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 14, 2017
After watching that dunk for what has to be the millionth time, it is still just downright ridiculous. Is it really fair to be able to do that? Well, even with the fun and games of the dunking from this week, the Bucks dropped three of their four games in what was one of the worst stretches of the season.
Now back under .500 for the year, the Bucks will be looking to turn things around during the next week of play. The next two games continue the minor road trip that started with Houston, traveling to Orlando and then Miami. Both of these games are quite winnable, although playing on the road is never easy.
Following that, there are two home games to wrap up the week, both against teams that the Bucks lost to during this week: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets. Hopefully the team comes out looking for revenge in these battles, taking home an above .500 record for next week to put the team back at even on the year.
Giannis was once again the leading scorer on the week, but where does he find a spot in this week’s power rankings? Let’s dive in and find out.
Miles Plumlee
C
Last week: 3 GP: 3.3 mins/0.0 pts/1.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 12
Mirza Teletovic
PF
Last week: 2 GP: 6.0 mins/0.0 pts/1.0 rebs/0.5 asts
Last rank: 8
Rashad Vaughn
SG
Last week: 3 GP: 4.0 mins/2.3 pts/0.3 rebs/0.3 asts
Last rank: NR
Vaughn was 3-7 from the floor and made one of his three trifecta attempts this week. Not an all-around bad showing.
Thon Maker
PF
Last week: 3 GP: 2.3 mins/1.7 pts/1.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 11
Jason Terry
SG
Last week: 4 GP: 18.8 mins/3.5 pts/1.5 rebs/0.8 asts
Last rank: 9
Matthew Dellavedova
PG
Last week: 4 GP: 19.8 mins/6.3 pts/2.3 rebs/4.3 asts
Last rank: 10
John Henson
C
Last week: 4 GP: 21.3 mins/4.5 pts/4.8 rebs/1.8 asts
Last rank: 7
Tony Snell
SG
Last week: 4 GP: 28.3 mins/8.3 pts/2.3 rebs/2.0 asts
Last rank: 6
Michael Beasley
SF
Last week: 4 GP: 22.3 mins/10.8 pts/6.0 rebs/1.8 asts
Last rank: 4
Greg Monroe
C
Last week: 4 GP: 21.0 mins/11.3 pts/5.5 rebs/1.3 asts
Last rank: 3
Malcolm Brogdon
President Guard
Last week: 4 GP: 29.8 mins/10.8 pts/4.0 rebs/4.8 asts
Last rank: 2
Jabari Parker
PF
Last week: 4 GP: 33.5 mins/17.5 pts/6.8 rebs/3.5 asts
Last rank: 1
Giannis Antetokounmpo
SF
Last week: 4 GP: 35.5 mins/26.8 pts/8.3 rebs/5.0 asts
Last rank: 5
Minutes: 1st
Points: 1st
Rebounds: 1st
Assists: 1st
FG%: 1st
FTM: 1st
Blocks: 1st
Yeah, he was pretty good once again. And as we will find out soon, it is likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be representing the Bucks in the All-Star game this season, a special honor, as the team has not had an All-Star since 2004.
Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!
More from Behind the Buck Pass
- Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 111-92 Loss To Houston Rockets1 h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Houston Rockets2h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Khris Middleton Could Return Pre All-Star Break3h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks: Jason Terry Brings the Enthusiasm and Leadership1 d ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 18 at Houston Rockets1 d ago