Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Dec. 22-Dec. 28)
On the whole, the Milwaukee Bucks had a very solid week, going 2-1 with a very respectable point differential, showing the potential to dominate games.
Week in Review (2-1)
W: Washington Wizards, 96 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 123
L: Milwaukee Bucks, 102 @ Washington Wizards, 107
W: Milwaukee Bucks, 119 @ Detroit Pistons, 94
Important to note from this week in review is the total points scored and against:
Milwaukee Bucks: 344
Opponents: 297
Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week:
How could you not want to see these two at @NBAAllStar!?!
Vote NOW at https://t.co/YFwrmdEbcc pic.twitter.com/geFBbj7Rme
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 29, 2016
It really is special to be able to see players of the caliber of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker play together night in and night out. But on top of their high level of play, it is great to see the excitement that each of them bring to the game. Basketball is about more than just the game to them, and it is evident on the court by their on and off-court demeanor, as shown in this week’s Tweet of the Week. (Also, if you haven’t already today, go #NBAVote for Giannis and Jabari.)
For the team this week, it was a pretty good overall performance. It would have been nice to be able to hold on to secure a victory on the road in Washington, but 2-1 is just fine for the week. Jabari and Giannis were once again fantastic and are both making their mark on the league. With All-Star voting having just started, it looks like Giannis will be a first-time All-Star. Will we see Jabari Parker potentially join him? That, my friends, is up to us, so let’s go vote! And yes, #NBAVote will definitely be a theme of this article.
Another player we will likely see over the All-Star Weekend, Malcolm Brogdon continues his outstanding play with some hot shooting over the last week. He continues to bring his game to new heights every single night and it seems as though a rather large contingency of Bucks’ fans would like to see him make a few starts. For my opinion, as one of the biggest Brogdon fans all season (see my previous articles on the college stud), I still like him coming off the bench. He clearly has chemistry with that second unit, most notably Greg Monroe, and we do not want to break that up.
Still, that just about sums up our preview, so let’s jump into this week’s Milwaukee Bucks Player Power Rankings.
The DNPs
With two pretty strong blowouts, the DNPs actually got a fair amount of minutes this week. In fact, every player listed received minutes in two of three games, except for Mirza Teletovic, who was injured. Along with being injured, Teletovic was flat-out terrible in the one he played, going 0/9 from the field, including 0/6 from three.
As excited as everyone was when the Bucks drafted Thon Maker, he continues to show flashes of his potential in the few minutes that he plays. This time around, he was 3/5 from the field in just 11 total minutes, including one three-pointer. His tremendous versatility is already on display, and personally, I am just trying to control my excitement for the potential Brogdon-Middleton-Giannis-Parker-Thon lineup in a few seasons.
Steve Novak
PF
Last week: 2 GP: 3.5 mins/0.0 pts/0.5 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 13
Miles Plumlee
C
Last week: 2 GP: 3.0 mins/2.0 pts/0.0 rebs/0.5 asts
Last rank: 12
Mirza Teletovic
PF
Last week: 1 GP: 24.0 mins/0.0 pts/2.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 6
Thon Maker
C
Last week: 2 GP: 5.5 mins/3.5 pts/1.0 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 10
Jason Terry
SG
Last week: 3 GP: 17.3 mins/3.0 pts/2.3 rebs/0.3 asts
Last rank: 9
John Henson
C
Last week: 3 GP: 21.0 mins/6.7 pts/2.7 rebs/1.0 asts
Last rank: 3
Michael Beasley
SF
Last week: 2 GP: 20.0 mins/7.5 pts/3.5 rebs/2.0 asts
Last rank: 14
Matthew Dellavedova
PG
Last week: 3 GP: 23.7 mins/8.0 pts/1.7 rebs/5.7 asts
Last rank: 8
Tony Snell
SG
Last week: 3 GP: 28.0 mins/14.0 pts/3.3 rebs/1.3 asts
Last rank: 7
Malcolm Brogdon
President Guard
Last week: 3 GP: 27.0 mins/10.3 pts/1.7 rebs/5.3 asts
Last rank: 4
It is impossible to understate how great Brogdon shot the ball. He was 14/16 (87.5%) total from the floor, which included 3/4 from behind the three-point line. He also was tied for the lead in steals this week at four, which shows his ability to be in the right place at the right time.
Greg Monroe
C
Last week: 3 GP: 23.7 mins/14.0 pts/7.0 rebs/3.7 asts
Last rank: 5
Along with his scoring and rebounding, Monroe showed once again that he is a great passer out of the paint. Unlike Henson, who only dished out three assists, Monroe dropped 11 dimes this time around.
This is not to mention the dramatic difference in his defensive play from last year to this, which truly is dramatic.
Jabari Parker
PF
Last week: 3 GP: 35.3 mins/22.0 pts/7.7 rebs/4.7 asts
Last rank: 2
In fact, even his passing was better than normal. Usually someone who does not rank among the team leaders in assists, Major Cat was fourth on the team this time around, trailing Giannis and the two guards, Brogdon and Delly.
Now, CAN I GET AN #NBAVote for JABARI?
Giannis Antetokounmpo
SF
Last week: 3 GP: 35.3 mins/28.0 pts/8.3 rebs/7.0 asts
Last rank: 1
Minutes: T-1st,
Points: 1st,
Rebounds: 1st,
Assists: 1st,
FTM: 29 (and by 22 I might add)
FT%: 3rd
He’s great, and if you haven’t already, please add a #NBAVote for Giannis.
Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ player power rankings!
