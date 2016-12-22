Milwaukee Bucks: Player Power Rankings (Dec. 15-Dec. 21)
With two tough back-to-backs, the Milwaukee Bucks finished this week .500, and on the whole had a solid week. Let’s take a peak into another Player Power Rankings.
Week In Review (2-2)
W: Chicago Bulls, 97 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 108
W: Milwaukee Bucks, 95 @ Chicago Bulls, 69
L: Cleveland Cavaliers, 114 @ Milwaukee Bucks, 108 OT
L: Milwaukee Bucks, 102 @ Cleveland Cavaliers, 113
Milwaukee Bucks Tweet of the Week:
#SagerStrong Forever pic.twitter.com/XG2HGHkIaV
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2016
Despite an overall very strong showing by the Bucks this week, they did finish with a rather disappointing 2-2 record. Although winning games against the defending champions is far from easy, the team had their chances to snag one of those games, especially the first battle. On the other hand, the team was outstanding in their games against the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls are definitely a border battle and a division rival, and the Bucks absolutely dismantled them in back-to-back games. This was a very good week for both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker, but it is hard to argue with Malcolm Brogdon as the man who found his way onto a lot of highlights.
The “President” took his savvy, steady play and took it to a whole new level with some posterizing dunks that led to a massive social media reaction.
Although it seems like Joel Embiid has a strong lead in terms of the Rookie of the Year voting, but maybe these highlight plays by Humble Moses will open up the league’s eyes towards the outstanding play of the former Virginia Cavalier.
2-2 is not something that the Bucks should be enthused about, but it is not a week that should be looked down upon either. And to sum up the play of each player, let’s enter another rendition of the Player Rankings!
The DNPs
Despite a few added minutes in the last battle with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the DNPs still stand as normal, with the new addition of Michael Beasley, who sat out the week with injury. In their limited time, however, a few guys stood out.
In eight minutes, Thon Maker was able to do a lot of positive things. He made his only attempt from the field and was 1/2 from the free throw line. Also in this time, he gathered three quick rebounds and swatted two shots.
As for Rashad Vaughn, he chucked up seven shots in 16 minutes, connecting on three, including a very solid 2/3 from behind the arc. Although his minutes have seen a drastic decrease, Vaughn seems to have found the range from deep this year in comparison to last.
Michael Beasley
SF
Last week: DNP
Last rank: 7
Steve Novak
PF
Last week: 2 GP: 3.0 mins/0.0 pts/0.5 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: NR
Miles Plumlee
C
Last week: 2 GP: 8.0 mins/2.5 pts/0.5 rebs/0.5 asts
Last rank: 13
Rashad Vaughn
SG
Last week: 2 GP: 10.5 mins/4.0 pts/1.5 rebs/0.5 asts
Last rank: 12
Thon Maker
C
Last week: 2 GP: 6.0 mins/2.0 pts/2.5 rebs/0.0 asts
Last rank: 11
Jason Terry
SG
Last week: 4 GP: 15.3 mins/2.8 pts/1.0 rebs/2.3 asts
Last rank: 10
Matthew Dellavedova
PG
Last week: 4 GP: 28.8 mins/4.8 pts/2.0 rebs/5.0 asts
Last rank: 9
Tony Snell
SG
Last week: 4 GP: 29.3 mins/7.5 pts/4.0 rebs/2.0 asts
Last rank: 8
Mirza Teletovic
PF
Last week: 4 GP: 21.0 mins/9.5 pts/4.5 rebs/1.3 asts
Last rank: 6
Greg Monroe
C
Last week: 4 GP: 20.3 mins/8.8 pts/7.0 rebs/1.8 asts
Last rank: 3
Malcolm Brogdon
President Guard
Last week: 4 GP: 23.5 mins/7.3 pts/2.5 rebs/5.0 asts
Last rank: 4
John Henson
C
Last week: 4 GP: 23.0 mins/8.0 pts/7.5 rebs/0.8 asts
Last rank: 5
Jabari Parker
PF
Last week: 4 GP: 34.3 mins/24.3 pts/5.5 rebs/2.3 asts
Last rank: 2
Giannis Antetokounmpo
SF
Last week: 4 GP: 37.5 mins/26.3 pts/9.8 rebs/5.3 asts
Last rank: 1
Minutes: 1st,
Points: 1st,
Rebounds: 1st,
Assists: 1st,
FTM: 1st (and by 24, I might add),
FT%: 1st.
And here’s where it gets even more interesting:
3PM: T-1st.
Watch out, NBA. The Greek Freak is starting to shoot the three with confidence.
Check back next week for another edition of the Bucks’ Player Power Rankings!
More from Behind the Buck Pass
- Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers1 h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Kyrie Irving Hopes to Sweep Bucks in Playoffs2h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 21 at Cleveland Cavaliers23h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From Overtime Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers1 d ago
- Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers1 d ago