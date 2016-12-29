Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 119-94 Win Over Detroit Pistons
The Milwaukee Bucks made up for their last loss with a resounding win over the Detroit Pistons. How did everybody grade out?
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Pistons
|28
|26
|21
|19
|94
|Bucks
|31
|31
|28
|29
|119
The Milwaukee Bucks clearly were not trying to have a repeat of their last game. Milwaukee jumped out to a lead over the Washington Wizards, before choking it away in the fourth quarter. The Bucks remembered that when they took on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
The Bucks won the first half by eight points, which meant the result was still up in the air in the early part of the third quarter. To seal the win, Milwaukee outscored Detroit by seven in the third quarter and ten in the fourth–the Bucks got better with each passing quarter.
It’s all about sealing the deal in the NBA. Wins are for closers, and the Bucks closed big time. Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both outstanding in this one, in what’s become the usual for the Bucks this year.
To get more detailed analysis on Giannis, Jabari, the rest of the Bucks and the Pistons, read on through these grades from the game on Wednesday!
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Victory Cigars
Lineup, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Opposition
Detroit Pistons
Central, 15-19
C-
With the win the Bucks move back up to .500 at 15-15. Their next game is Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
