Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 119-94 Win Over Detroit Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks made up for their last loss with a resounding win over the Detroit Pistons. How did everybody grade out?

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Pistons 28 26 21 19 94 Bucks 31 31 28 29 119

The Milwaukee Bucks clearly were not trying to have a repeat of their last game. Milwaukee jumped out to a lead over the Washington Wizards, before choking it away in the fourth quarter. The Bucks remembered that when they took on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The Bucks won the first half by eight points, which meant the result was still up in the air in the early part of the third quarter. To seal the win, Milwaukee outscored Detroit by seven in the third quarter and ten in the fourth–the Bucks got better with each passing quarter.

It’s all about sealing the deal in the NBA. Wins are for closers, and the Bucks closed big time. Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both outstanding in this one, in what’s become the usual for the Bucks this year.

To get more detailed analysis on Giannis, Jabari, the rest of the Bucks and the Pistons, read on through these grades from the game on Wednesday!

Starters

Matthew Dellavedova G, Milwaukee Bucks B Matthew Dellavedova had himself a fine game against the Pistons. With Giannis and Jabari controlling the ball more in this one, he didn’t rack up a lot of assists, but he looked good in the spot-up shooter role many envisioned for him when he signed with the Bucks. Delly ended the night with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. He made four of seven shots, and both of his attempted threes.

Tony Snell G, Milwaukee Bucks B+ Tony Snell was perfect on Wednesday night. He made all four of his shot attempts, three of which came from beyond the arc. Snell also finished with 11 points, and he added an assist and six rebounds. The outside shooting and other scoring has been nice from Snell, but his rebounding is a big boost to the Bucks as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo G/F, Milwaukee Bucks A It’s funny to think about how incredible Giannis Antetokounmpo is. He drops 23 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals on a team, and it’s a casual night for him. Giannis has been one of the absolute best players in the Eastern Conference this season, and he proved it once more against the Pistons.

Jabari Parker F, Milwaukee Bucks A+ This was Jabari Parker’s best game ever. Jabari dropped 31 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and a steal on Wednesday, and he hardly missed! He took 18 shots and hit 13 of them, including four made threes. Somehow Jabari only got to the free throw line once, and he made his only free throw. It’s pretty tough to complain about what Jabari has done recently–he’s putting up numbers at a Carmelo Anthony level right now. Giannis should start in the All-Star game, and Jabari deserves a spot there somewhere too.

John Henson C, Milwaukee Bucks C- John Henson ‘s rebounding is becoming a bit of a problem. Having a starting center play 19 minutes and haul in two boards is not great, even if Snell and Giannis and Jabari are going to be doing their own rebounding. Henson added seven points, an assist and two blocks in addition to his low rebounding totals. He did make three of four free throws–whatever Henson did to work on those in the offseason is paying off. He’s over 70 percent on them for the season, blowing away his previous career high of 59 percent.

Bench

Greg Monroe C, Milwaukee Bucks A Greg Monroe had another fantastic game off of the bench for the Bucks against Detroit. He showed his old pal Andre Drummond a few different things on his way to a 70 percent shooting performance that resulted in 14 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block. Moose’s defense and passing have been good all year, and his offense was on point against his old team as well. Monroe is stating a strong case for being the best center on the Bucks roster.

Malcolm Brogdon G, Milwaukee Bucks B+ No surprises here: Malcolm Brogdon was effective against the Pistons. He recorded eight points and eight assists to go with a rebound and a steal, and shot four-for-six from the field. It’s talked about a ton, but Brogdon really does have that veteran savvy going for him. He’s always in the right spot and helping the team to win. The Bucks outscored Detroit by 20 points with him on the floor.

Michael Beasley F, Milwaukee Bucks C Michael Beasley is still a touch rusty after having to sit out for a while with an injury, but he’s starting to get back to form. Beas took eight shots to get to seven points, but he also added three rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks against Detroit. Beasley is a scorer first, but his length and athleticism means he can do a lot all over the basketball court.

Jason Terry SG, Milwaukee Bucks C Jason Terry continues to mostly just be around. JET grabbed four rebounds, which was probably the most noteworthy part of the night for him. Terry added one three on three attempts, and one steal. Get well soon, Rashad Vaughn

Victory Cigars Lineup, Milwaukee Bucks A The Victory Cigar lineup found three more minutes on Wednesday! Miles Plumlee Thon Maker and Steve Novak all got the chance to get after it at the end of the night. They were a combined two-for-six, and zero-for-three from long-range. Thon fires away when he gets a chance to–he took three shots in those three minutes, and made one of them. Thon fouled somebody and Novak grabbed a rebound, while Plumlee scored a bucket. Fun times!

Head Coach

Jason Kidd Coach, Milwaukee Bucks B Jason Kidd quietly playing Henson as the starter while giving Moose eight more minutes is a move I can get behind. Monroe is a better fit for the bench, but he’s been the better player of late. Henson has his moments, but he tends to be quiet pretty often. That works out okay when he’s out there with Giannis and Jabari, but without them it’s not a great look at all. Seeing somebody, anybody get minutes instead of JET would be nice, but with Vaughn hurt there aren’t many options (although R.J. Hunter is now a free agent…)

Opposition

Detroit Pistons Central, 15-19 C- The Detroit Pistons are a team in trouble. There have been players only meetings already, much to the chagrin of head coach Stan Van Gundy. Reggie Jackson has been irritable since his return from injury, and Andre Drummond is very quietly disappointing after his breakout season last year. It’s not too late to turn things around, but this is not a good start for a team that was supposed to contend for home court advantage in the first round.

With the win the Bucks move back up to .500 at 15-15. Their next game is Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This article originally appeared on