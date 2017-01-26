Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades from 114-109 Loss to the 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated Australia Day on Wednesday, but ended the night down under the scrappy Philadelphia 76ers. Let’s take a look at how the players performed.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucks
|39
|19
|24
|27
|109
|76ers
|33
|39
|16
|26
|114
The Milwaukee Bucks hosted an themed night for Australia Day on Wednesday at the Bradley Center, with Matthew Dellavedova bobbleheads, Australian slang lessons and a vegemite eating contest.
None of these sidelights were able to distract attention from another uneven effort by the Milwaukee Bucks, though.
The Bucks started the game strong, at least offensively, scoring 39 points. However, this was good for just a six point lead at the quarter break.
Philadelphia executed their offense very well in the quarter, but they stepped it up further in the second, when they matched Bucks first quarter total of 39 and outscored the Bucks by 20 points in the quarter, to take a 14 point lead into halftime.
The defensive intensity and execution in the second half was much better for the Bucks, and the Sixers looked like they were going to let the Bucks take charge in the fourth quarter. But the Bucks were unable to put the game away, and eventually lost due to poor execution on the offensive end (particularly on consecutive out of bounds plays with under a minute remaining). In a close game, you cannot afford to fail to get the ball in bounds once, much less twice.
Let’s look at how the players graded overall on the night.
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Thon Maker
F/C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
The main quibble I have with Kidd’s coaching game has to do with how he did not always put the guys who did play in the best position to succeed. The example I have in mind is from the end of the game. The Bucks had the ball out of bounds, down one. They drew up and ran a great play to get an open lob look to Giannis, but the pass was nowhere near him. How is that Kidd’s fault? The inbounder was Greg Monroe! Monroe was great on
Wednesday, but he has no business being on either end of an alley-oop. Any of the other players on the floor would have had a much greater chance of completing that pass.
Opposition
Philadelphia 76ers
Atlantic, 17-27
A
The Bucks record now sits at 21-24, and they are off to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Friday night at 6:30.
More from Behind the Buck Pass
- Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Philadelphia 76ers57m ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Jabari Parker’s Bright Future1 h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks: Malcolm Brogdon Selected to Rising Stars Challenge18h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 25 vs Philadelphia 76ers1 d ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Daily: TV Ratings And Attendances On The Rise1 d ago