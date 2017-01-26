Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades from 114-109 Loss to the 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated Australia Day on Wednesday, but ended the night down under the scrappy Philadelphia 76ers. Let’s take a look at how the players performed.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Bucks 39 19 24 27 109 76ers 33 39 16 26 114

The Milwaukee Bucks hosted an themed night for Australia Day on Wednesday at the Bradley Center, with Matthew Dellavedova bobbleheads, Australian slang lessons and a vegemite eating contest.

None of these sidelights were able to distract attention from another uneven effort by the Milwaukee Bucks, though.

The Bucks started the game strong, at least offensively, scoring 39 points. However, this was good for just a six point lead at the quarter break.

Philadelphia executed their offense very well in the quarter, but they stepped it up further in the second, when they matched Bucks first quarter total of 39 and outscored the Bucks by 20 points in the quarter, to take a 14 point lead into halftime.

The defensive intensity and execution in the second half was much better for the Bucks, and the Sixers looked like they were going to let the Bucks take charge in the fourth quarter. But the Bucks were unable to put the game away, and eventually lost due to poor execution on the offensive end (particularly on consecutive out of bounds plays with under a minute remaining). In a close game, you cannot afford to fail to get the ball in bounds once, much less twice.

Let’s look at how the players graded overall on the night.

Starters

Matthew Dellavedova G, Milwaukee Bucks C+ Matthew Dellavedova was pretty solid on Australia Night, playing his usual pesky style while hitting one of his two three-point shots. Delly finished with nine points and five assists.

Tony Snell G, Milwaukee Bucks C Tony Snell was fairly quiet on Wednesday night. He shot well from downtown, but didn’t do much else on offense. Defensively, he was solid, per usual.

Giannis Antetokounmpo G/F, Milwaukee Bucks B 0-7 from three-point land. Not a stat you want to see for anybody, but especially not Giannis Antetokounmpo . Though the Sixers were basically daring him to shoot, Giannis is at his best when he is not settling for jump shots. His final line is solid, with 17 points 12 rebounds and 5 assists, but he did not have his customary impact on the game.

Jabari Parker F, Milwaukee Bucks B Offensively, Jabari was pretty solid everywhere but beyond the arc on Wednesday. He went 0-4 from downtown, but still finished the night hitting half of his shots from the field, netting 20 points in the process. Major Cat also had three blocked shots on the evening.

Miles Plumlee C, Milwaukee Bucks C- It is Plumlee’s turn to be the game opening place holder for Greg Monroe to open games, and hold the place he did. He really didn’t do too much in his 16 minutes on the floor. He played physically and he grabbed six rebounds. But he made only two of his six shots and turned the ball over twice, one of which was his patent-pending power dribble off his own foot in the lane.

Bench

Greg Monroe C, Milwaukee Bucks A Greg Monroe was a beast on Wednesday night. Not only did he score 28 points and pull down nine rebounds, but he also hit the floor on a number of times, chasing loose balls and rebounds. I know people talk about the reinvention of Moose a lot, but it remains pretty remarkable. He may not be a rim-protector, but he has found a way to be very effective on the defensive end, through positioning and quick hands. And with Giannis alongside him to protect the rim, his shortcomings there are fairly inconsequential. It would be a shame to take away from Moose and Prez time, but maybe it is about time to reexamine the idea of Monroe in the starting lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon G, Milwaukee Bucks B Malcolm Brogdon was his normal, solid, unspectacular self. Mostly. He injected a bit of spectacular into his game, and brought the crowd to its feet when he posterized Nerlens Noel with a powerful baseline jam. The President finished with 10 points, seven assists, and one fantastic highlight.

Thon Maker F/C, Milwaukee Bucks C Thon Maker really didn’t play enough to earn a grade on Wednesday. But it was Australia Day at the Bradley Center, so the Aussie gets into the grades regardless. Besides, I lwant to take the opportunity to mention him whenever it is there to take. Maker got a big cheer when he entered the game, and he gave a good hard foul on Nerlens Noel on a lob attempt.

Jason Terry SG, Milwaukee Bucks C- Jason Terry ‘s minutes have decreased a bit of late, but he has been much more of a factor when on the floor. He has been active on defense, and he has attacked closeouts rather than simply parking beyond the arc. His voice, both on the floor and the bench, continues to be his largest contribution. Of course, that is what they brought him to town to do; serve as a veteran leader and example.

Mirza Teletovic F, Milwaukee Bucks B- Mirza is back in the rotation and he seems to have relocated his jumper. He took a little bit of extra time setting himself for his first few three-point attempts, and slow down paid off. Mirza hit three from long range in the first half, on four attempts. He did not hit a shot in the second half, but he attacked closeouts and looked to make plays for his teammates. Telly finished with 10 points and three assists.

Head Coach

Jason Kidd Coach, Milwaukee Bucks C- Jason Kidd was not bad on Wednesday night. He has tightened up the rotation of late, playing only nine players, excluding Thon Maker’s brief cameo at the end of the first half. That has left players like Michael Beasley and John Henson without any playing time. I think the tighter rotation is probably the way to go, as it allows the players who get into the game the opportunity to find get into the flow of the game, but it is tough to see guys who have contributed as much as Henson and Beasley not get any time at all.

The main quibble I have with Kidd’s coaching game has to do with how he did not always put the guys who did play in the best position to succeed. The example I have in mind is from the end of the game. The Bucks had the ball out of bounds, down one. They drew up and ran a great play to get an open lob look to Giannis, but the pass was nowhere near him. How is that Kidd’s fault? The inbounder was Greg Monroe! Monroe was great on

Wednesday, but he has no business being on either end of an alley-oop. Any of the other players on the floor would have had a much greater chance of completing that pass.

Opposition

Philadelphia 76ers Atlantic, 17-27 A The Philadelphia 76ers came to play on Wednesday night, and they played as a team. The Sixers made 28 shots in the first half, and 25 of them were assisted. That means nearly 90 percent of their first half made baskets were assisted! They scored 72 points in the first half, and held a 14 point lead at the break. Obviously, the Sixers slowed down in the second half, but they were able to do enough to leave town with the victory.

The Bucks record now sits at 21-24, and they are off to Toronto to take on the Raptors on Friday night at 6:30.

