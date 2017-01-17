Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 113-104 Loss To Philadelphia 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks are back to .500 after losing a disappointing game to the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. How do the Bucks grade out in the loss?
The Milwaukee Bucks are better than the Philadelphia 76ers, but Monday afternoon is a great example of why the teams play the games. The 76ers won by nine points in a game where they battled the Bucks since the beginning.
Joel Embiid looked like the best player on either team against the Bucks, and he willed his Sixers to victory. This was an embarrassing game for the Bucks, who were going up against a team starting Ersan Ilyasova, Robert Covington, Nik Stauskas and Sergio Rodriguez around Embiid.
No matter how good he is, one player should not be able to will a team that weak to victory. Milwaukee didn’t put forth their best effort, and it showed. Embiid deserves tons of credit, but the Bucks have to execute better than that going forward.
To see which players should be the ones doing more, we’ll go through each of them and grade everybody who played. After that Jason Kidd gets a grade too, and then the 76ers find out how they did as well.
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Rashad Vaughn
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Opposition
Philadelphia 76ers
Atlantic, 13-26
A+
With this loss, the Bucks fell back to 20-20 for the season. The team has never been far from .500, and now the Bucks are right on it.
