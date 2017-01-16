Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades from 111-98 Loss to Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks missed another opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the .500 mark, falling to the Hawks in Atlanta. See how each Buck played with our grades from the game.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hawks
|36
|24
|28
|23
|111
|Bucks
|36
|17
|30
|15
|98
The Milwaukee Bucks have not been more than two games from the .500 mark at any point this season, which, considering the sort of roller coaster season this has felt like, is actually kind of amazing.
Instead of a roller coaster, perhaps we need to think of this season as a pogo stick ride, with two games below .500 as the floor and two games above being the apex of the bounce.
At any rate, the Bucks have been the very definition of consistently inconsistent, and their efforts against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday were no exception.
The Bucks went from beautiful, fluid ball movement and scoring in the first quarter, in which they scored 36 points, to bogged down slow pokery and shenanigans in the second quarter, when they scored just 17. Then they came out in the third and scored 30 points. Followed by 15 in the fourth. Consistently inconsistent indeed.
But, as always, throughout the good and bad from the team as a whole, there were players who fought the tide and those who were swept along with it. To see which Bucks did well and which did not, plus get an idea of how Jason Kidd and the opposition did, here are the grades from the game.
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D+
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Rashad Vaughn
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
C
I heard someone describe Kidd’s coaching style as “free-form jazz”, and I think that is a really good analogy. When the improvisation works, the results are beautiful and free-flowing, but when they do not it can be tough to listen. It seems like a lot of the bench players get minutes based on Kidd’s feel for the game. As he grows as a coach, I would expect this feel to improve, which should lead to more beauty and fewer missed notes.
Opposition
Atlanta Hawks
Southeast, 23-17
A-
With this loss, the Bucks fell back to 20-19 for the season. They’ll look to get back on the winning track Monday afternoon when they host Philadelphia and Joel Embiid.
