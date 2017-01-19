Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 111-92 Loss To Houston Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks fell below .500 at the official halfway point of their season thanks to a disappointing loss on the road in Houston.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Rockets
|22
|30
|27
|32
|111
|Bucks
|27
|12
|26
|27
|92
The Milwaukee Bucks were back in the big time on Wednesday night, as they visited the Houston Rockets and one of the league’s leading MVP candidates in front of the ESPN cameras.
The primary reason for Milwaukee’s recent emergence into the national spotlight is none other than their soon to be All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and as such, it was fitting that he put on a show in the Toyota Center, even if his teammates failed to join him.
Antetokounmpo eased his way to an impressive night, even if he slowed down from close to the midway point of the third.
Still a monster night from the Greek Freak alone isn’t enough to see off a team led by James Harden. The Beard finished up with 38 points, eight assists and six rebounds on a very efficient 14-25 from the field, and had strong performances from Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell to draw on as backup too.
That was a luxury that Giannis didn’t really have on this occasion. Let’s take a closer look at that, though, as we grade the Bucks’ players, Jason Kidd and the Rockets.
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
F
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Rashad Vaughn
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Thon Maker
F/C, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Monroe is getting nothing going without Malcolm Brogdon, Dellavedova doesn’t have the requisite skill to carry a bench without a go-to creator, Mirza Teletovic has lost all rhythm due to his ever-changing role, and the flow of the game is being dictated by when the Bucks starters play or sit. It’s no coincidence that the two strongest spells of Wednesday’s loss from a Milwaukee perspective came at the start of each half. Kidd may have been a little below average in terms of his performance in this game, but for the month of January he’d grade out significantly worse overall.
On the one hand, the Bucks are lucky that Giannis masks so many problems on the other, they can’t continue to neglect the need to build rotations that offer him consistent help.
Opposition
Houston Rockets
Southwest, 33-12
B
With this loss, the Bucks fell below .500, at 20-21 for the season. The onus is now on them to bounce back on a two-game trip to Florida.
