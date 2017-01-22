Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 109-97 Loss To Miami Heat
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to plummet in the Eastern Conference standings after a fifth straight loss on Saturday night.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Heat
|25
|28
|29
|27
|109
|Bucks
|22
|21
|28
|26
|97
Are we having fun yet?
While the Milwaukee Bucks have seen the quality of their play drop off significantly in the past 10 days or so, we’ve seen a return of a sense of the strange and dramatic that for all too long was a staple of the Milwaukee Bucks experience.
If you just joined the bandwagon after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Sports Illustrated cover, welcome to your first real taste of Bucks fandom!
Coming into a game where they hoped to break a losing streak that came about like some kind of bolt out of the blue, following on from a team meeting, and a star player being benched for disciplinary reasons after sharing details of said team meeting to the media; it was almost impossible to know what to expect from the Bucks from a basketball perspective.
Unfortunately, the answer proved to be more of the same.
How did the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Heat grade overall on the night, though? Let’s take a closer look.
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Thon Maker
F/C, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Bench
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Rashad Vaughn
G, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Kidd made the right call in going back to Dellavedova as the starter, although it would have eased his headaches considerably if Brogdon had performed even at an average level from the bench.
As for dishing out DNPs to others, Plumlee certainly deserved to be rewarded for his best showing in months on the previous night against Orlando, while Mirza Teletovic can never really be expected to regain any kind of rhythm and confidence without some form of trust or consistent role.
The Thon Maker experiment worked well, but it could have backfired horribly on a player the organization has been very vocal about taking things slow with.
Overall, it was a night of weirdness that just created far more questions than answers. Kidd needs to compose himself and his team as the Bucks’ upcoming schedule could make for some uncomfortable realities.
Opposition
Miami Heat
Southeast, 14-30
B+
The Heat did what they needed to take advantage of that problem on Milwaukee’s part, and were good value for their win.
With another loss, the Bucks fell back to 20-23 for the season. As they hope to break out of the slide they’ll face a daunting matchup with the Houston Rockets on Monday.
