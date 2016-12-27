Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 107-102 Loss to Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks followed up their 27-point home victory against the Wizards on Friday with a tough loss against the Wizards, this time in Washington. But how did everybody grade out?
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wizards
|28
|25
|29
|25
|107
|Bucks
|27
|30
|27
|18
|102
The Bucks opened up in Washington on Monday night by scoring the first seven points of the game, and looked as though they were set to pick up where they left off Friday night against these same Wizards. Unfortunately, they were unable keep things rolling, and the game was tightly contested for most of the night.
The Wizards appeared to be determined not to let the Bucks repeat their glut of points in the paint, and they packed the lane to try to prevent it, daring the Bucks to beat them from outside. And the Bucks were not equal to the task, shooting 28.6 percent, or 6/21 on the night, with only Tony Snell connecting from downtown. Even without success from three, the Bucks were able to make a game of it.
In fact, the Bucks were even able to build a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but were unable to hold on to it, as Washington turned up their defense and finished the game strong, outscoring the Bucks 23-6 to close out the game.
With all that in mind, who was it that stood out for the Bucks on Monday? How did everyone grade out for the night?
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Opposition
Washington Wizards
Southeast, 13-16
B+
With this loss, the Bucks fell back below the .500 mark, to 14-15. They will continue their road trip Wednesday night in Detroit.
