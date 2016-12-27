Milwaukee Bucks: Player Grades From 107-102 Loss to Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks followed up their 27-point home victory against the Wizards on Friday with a tough loss against the Wizards, this time in Washington. But how did everybody grade out?

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Wizards 28 25 29 25 107 Bucks 27 30 27 18 102

The Bucks opened up in Washington on Monday night by scoring the first seven points of the game, and looked as though they were set to pick up where they left off Friday night against these same Wizards. Unfortunately, they were unable keep things rolling, and the game was tightly contested for most of the night.

The Wizards appeared to be determined not to let the Bucks repeat their glut of points in the paint, and they packed the lane to try to prevent it, daring the Bucks to beat them from outside. And the Bucks were not equal to the task, shooting 28.6 percent, or 6/21 on the night, with only Tony Snell connecting from downtown. Even without success from three, the Bucks were able to make a game of it.

In fact, the Bucks were even able to build a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but were unable to hold on to it, as Washington turned up their defense and finished the game strong, outscoring the Bucks 23-6 to close out the game.

With all that in mind, who was it that stood out for the Bucks on Monday? How did everyone grade out for the night?

Starters

Matthew Dellavedova G, Milwaukee Bucks C+ Matthew Dellavedova appeared hesitant to shoot the ball from the field on Monday. The seeming lack of confidence certainly showed up in the results, as he hit just one of his nine shots from the field, and none of his five from beyond the arc. In spite of the poor shooting, Delly did a great job moving the ball and running the team, as his +3 rating for the game can attest to. Delly had 11 assists on the evening and just a single turnover. Also, though he did not make much from the floor, he did get to the line, where he got the bulk of his eight points.

Tony Snell G, Milwaukee Bucks A Tony Snell finally found the range from deep on Monday night. He started the game hitting his first five shots from beyond the arc, and finished the night with six three pointers, which was the Bucks total output from beyond the arc. Snell played solid defense, per usual, and was otherwise solid as well. Perhaps this sort of production is more than we can reasonably expect from Snell, but it would be great to see his shooting continue to improve.

Giannis Antetokounmpo G/F, Milwaukee Bucks A The level of expectation for Giannis is pretty incredible. It has gotten to the point where a game like Monday night’s, where he finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, is just an average night. And, in fact, it isn’t actually far off his averages for the season. But the fact remains that the production that Giannis is putting up night in and night out is anything but average. An average game from Giannis is well worth an A grade.

Jabari Parker F, Milwaukee Bucks B- Jabari did not have a great scoring game, and it seemed that his aggressiveness was a bit lacking, especially compared to the level it has been at the last week or so. He didn’t look to attack mismatches the way he had been and as a result did not attempt a free throw on the night.

John Henson C, Milwaukee Bucks C John Henson wasn’t much of a factor in Washington on Monday. Though he did score eight points, he struggled on the glass, pulling down only three rebounds.

Bench

Greg Monroe C, Milwaukee Bucks A- Greg Monroe has become a real force off the bench for the Bucks. He continues to score the ball efficiently, hitting 7/10 for 16 points Monday, and his improved defensive effort and agility allow him to contribute on that end as well. Though trade winds continue to swirl around him, with the way Moose is playing, it would be a real shame to see him get shipped out of town now.

Malcolm Brogdon G, Milwaukee Bucks C Malcolm Brogdon , like the Bucks as a whole, was unable to duplicate his Friday night production on Monday night. Though he once again made all his shots from the field, he did not attempt a three pointer, and he ended the game with six points. He also contributed one rebound and one assist. He continues to be a steady and dependable guard off the bench.

Michael Beasley F, Milwaukee Bucks C- Michael Beasley made his return to the court after missing the last five games with a sore foot. Beasley looked a bit rusty, both with his decision making and shooting. He was able to contribute eight points, though he shot just 4/11 from the field.

Jason Terry SG, Milwaukee Bucks D Jason Terry is not really contributing much that can be found in the box score. In 14 minutes, JET was held scoreless, though he did pull down two rebounds. At least he isn’t taking minutes from young guys right now, as Rashad Vaughn is hurt.

Head Coach

Jason Kidd Coach, Milwaukee Bucks B- Jason Kidd seems to have settled into a pretty nice groove of late. His rotation has shaken itself out, and though the bench has been somewhat shortened by injuries, the guys that are there seem to know their roles. And, in spite of the disappointing result Monday, the team has been playing pretty well.

Opposition

Washington Wizards Southeast, 13-16 B+ The Washington Wizards played a much better game on Monday than they did on Friday night. Much better. They packed the paint against the Bucks, and Milwaukee was unable to beat them from beyond the arc, with only Tony Snell able to connect from deep. The Wizards got big contributions from Otto Porter Jr. (32 points, 13 rebounds) and Markieff Morris (18 points) in addition to the work done by John Wall and Bradley Beal

With this loss, the Bucks fell back below the .500 mark, to 14-15. They will continue their road trip Wednesday night in Detroit.

