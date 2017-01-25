Milwaukee Bucks: Malcolm Brogdon Selected to Rising Stars Challenge

MIlwaukee Bucks rookie point guard Malcolm Brogdon has impressed all season long, and he’s now the only second round pick heading to the Rising Stars Challenge to represent the USA team during the 2017 All-Star Weekend.

Malcolm Brogdon has been near the top of the Rookie of the Year race all season long, and now he’ll be recognized as one of the best young players in the game with an appearance in the Rising Stars Challenge. The second rounder is averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 assists,2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a game with 25 minutes of playing time per night.

The 24-year-old has shown himself to be an impressive two way talent. The former Virginia Cavalier is a very solid playmaker on the offensive end, while he’s also shooting 42 percent from three-point range. On the other side of the ball, he’s leading all rookies with 1.1 steals per game.

Brogdon is the poster child for anyone who thinks prospects should stay in college longer than what’s become the somewhat typical “one-and-done”.

By biding his time, Brogdon was able to gain experience and hone his game, and has since come into the perfect situation for him in the NBA, and produced right off the bat.

There have been a number of memorable moments for the youngster so far, but the most thrilling of all came in his second career start. The President came up big with a triple-double, tallying 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. A very rare feat for a second round pick in his rookie season.

Brogdon has produced well in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks, but has made an even bigger impact in leading the Bucks’ second unit.

Having built a great understanding with the once maligned big man Greg Monroe, perhaps no other role player is more important than the rookie point guard to Milwaukee’s chemistry right now. The bench struggled mightily, as did the team, when he was forced to start due to Matthew Dellavedova‘s hamstring strain.

Of course, Malcolm Brogdon won’t be the only player representing the Bucks at All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, as Giannis Antetokounmpo will start for the Eastern Conference team in the weekend’s showcase event.

In Brogdon’s case, he’ll be a part of the team made up of rookie and sophomore players from the USA who’ll match up with a roster comprising of their international counterparts.

The event will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8pm Central. The game will be televised live on TNT.

