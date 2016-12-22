Milwaukee Bucks Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas

Did you forget to go holiday shopping for the Milwaukee Bucks fans in your life? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

It can be hard to shop for people for the holidays. Whether it’s Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanza or another holiday that takes place during the winter, gift-giving is tough. Unless you simply give up and cop some gift cards, there needs to be thought involved.

Luckily, many people are sports fans. Sports fans are easy to shop for. Pretty much every single product has a version with a sports team’s logo on it these days. Father’s Day has become a gold mine for the companies that sell Green Bay Packers grill cleaners.

Winter holidays are even better, because you can buy somebody pretty much anything for people. For Milwaukee Bucks fans, any sort of clothes or apparel with a Bucks logo or theme is a good investment.

For the Bucks fans that really matter, we’ve picked out some real top-notch gift ideas. They might not show up in time for some holidays, but just lie and say the shipping got messed up and you’ll be covered there.

Without further ado, let’s get to some quality Milwaukee Bucks holiday gifts!

Steve’s Swag

Did you know Steve Novak designs hats? With just 14 minutes played since the beginning of last season, Novak clearly had some time to get into other, non-basketball ventures recently.

He spent that time well. Members of the Bucks have gotten to design some New Era caps in the past, but the designs aren’t always that fresh. If there’s one Buck that knows swag though, it’s Steve Novak.

His hats are clean. Especially the snapback, but the fitted cap is pretty nice too considering it’s clearly inferior since it’s a fitted cap. The blue designs are simple, but that doesn’t mean they’re not good-looking.

In fact, the exact opposite is true. These are some nice hats, and honestly any fashionable Wisconsinite would be proud to rock them while they’re out and about.

The snapback is $40, and the fitted is $32. The Bucks Pro Shop website has options listed to get items to you by December 24th, meaning you could still get your favorite Bucks fan a fresh hat by Christmas!

Stay Woke With JOB

February is right around the corner! Get your loved ones ready to celebrate Black History Month with this authentic, game-worn Johnny O’Bryant III shirt! We all know that JOB is a Bucks legend, that much goes without saying.

O’Bryant still holds the record for the highest three-point percentage in a single season (minimum one shot attempt) for Milwaukee. I don’t think anyone will record a better three-point percentage than 100 anytime soon, so that record will last forever, or until JOB comes back to Milwaukee.

The NBA store assures us that this is a game-worn gray Black History Month shirt by the sharpshooter himself, so you know it’s of the highest quality. It’s a double-XL tall, so if there are any tall JOB fans you know (much like myself) this makes for a perfect present!

Plus since February is just a month or so after the holiday season, there will be 28 fantastic days to wear this sporty shirt around town and be timely! It has a small number 77 written in black marker on the Adidas logo, so people know it was a JOB authentic item. How can you resist?

A Very Milwaukee Christmas

The Bucks aren’t playing on Christmas day, but fortunately there are still ways to incorporate the team into your Christmas celebrations, if that’s a holiday celebrated by you and yours.

This fresh-looking Milwaukee Bucks 2016 Christmas shirt is perfect for hanging out at holiday parties, or just lounging around at home. It’s a dark color, so it should be a more flattering option to wear if you had a few too many Christmas cookies this year.

The candy canes and snowflakes adorning the front in new Bucks green and cream are festive and cute, and could look equally good while unwrapping presents from Grandma or giving buckets out at the gym. Giving and receiving are both important parts of Christmas, after all!

The Bucks Team Store is confidant in being able to get this shirt shipped and to buyers by Christmas Eve if you order soon, meaning you could get in time to dunk more than cookies with Santa this year. Time to make hooping on Christmas Day a new family tradition!

Showing Us Some Love

Did you know Behind the Buck Pass has an official podcast, called Win In 6? Did you also know that Win In 6 has an official merch line, with shirts designed by our own Adam McGee that honor some great Bucks memories?

Have you ever gotten Bucks head coach Jason Kidd and popular “rapper” Pitbull confused? We’ve got a shirt for you! Ever wanted people to know you were a Brandon Jennings fan, but you’re not a fan of rocking NBA jerseys? We’ve got a shirt for you!

Seriously, the shirts are so fresh and so clean, and they support the best Bucks podcast in the game (I’m allowed to say that without bias because it’s been a few weeks since I’ve been on an episode of Win In 6.)

The really fun thing is that there are more than just T-shirts available. Interested in a hoodie? We got you. Coffee mug? Let’s pour up some eggnog. Phone case? Gotta keep those things safe. Notebook? Why not, right?

TeePublic makes good products, and they make a lot of options for stuff. These may take a little while to ship, but the stuff is worth the wait.

No matter what you decide to get the people in your life for presents, and what holidays you choose to celebrate or not to celebrate, have a happy holiday season from all of us here at Behind the Buck Pass!

This article originally appeared on