Milwaukee Bucks: Khris Middleton Expected To Return This Year

The return of Khris Middleton could be a big boost for a Milwaukee Bucks team that’s finding its stride.

All things considered, the Milwaukee Bucks have had a very good start to the 2016-17 season. While their .500 record isn’t great, the priority for this team is the development of their young talent.

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker have been tremendous this season. Giannis is averaging a LeBron-like 23.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Meanwhile Parker is averaging an efficient 20.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Lost in the success of the Bucks so far has been the fact they’re doing this without their best player from the last few years, Khris Middleton.

It’s impossible to look at Milwaukee this season and not wonder what they would be like healthy. The length of the Bucks, paired with their relentless attack of the rim can cause big problems for any opponent. Don’t believe me? They blew out a Cavaliers team that was unprepared, then went down to the wire in overtime in the revenge game, before eventually losing. They also have close losses to the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors this season. While they aren’t a contender yet, they clearly are on the way up.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Middleton indicated he believes he will return this season:

“I feel like I’ll definitely be back this year, barring a setback or anything like that,” Middleton said. “But the way this team is playing, I’m not going to rush… They’re doing a great job of winning ball games and fighting each night. I just will take my time, and they’re all (his teammates) telling me the same thing.”

When discussing the best shooting guards in the league, Middleton is often overlooked. He clearly is not on the same tier as James Harden, but his well-rounded game makes him among the best at the position. His 6’8″ frame allows him to guard either position on the perimeter, as well as point guards. He ranked defensive real plus/minus was the 13th best out of all qualified shooting guards.

But defense isn’t the only area where Middleton can make an impact. His 18.2 points per game last season was a career high and he shoots 40 percent from deep for his career. However, he isn’t just a catch and shoot player. He ranked in the 82nd percentile in efficiency last season, scoring 0.96 points per possession on 161 possessions. While other shooting guards may have more ability to takeover a game, few are as complete as Middleton.

Middleton’s eventual return will likely prove to be the most significant addition for this season’s playoff picture. The Bucks currently have the fourth best point differential in the Eastern conference, despite their 15-16 record.

At full strength, the defensive potential of this roster is off the charts. From the gritty Matthew Dellavedova, 6’8″ Middleton, 6’11” Antetokounmpo, 6’8″ Parker, and 6’11” John Henson, they have all the tools to rip apart any offense. Outside of the Cavaliers, the Bucks have a puncher’s pass against any team in the East.

Several teams will scramble at the trade deadline to increase their chances at making an impact in the spring. But nobody looks like a better bet at this time to dramatically increase their potency prior to the playoffs than the Bucks.

