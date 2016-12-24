Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From Win Over Washington Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards by a resounding margin Friday night. How did each Buck grade?
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucks
|37
|36
|27
|23
|123
|Wizards
|29
|29
|20
|18
|96
In their last home game of 2016, the Bucks continued their solid play of late in dispatching the Washington Wizards by a score of 123-96.
Leading the charge was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did nearly everything you could ask for in setting a new career high, but virtually every member of the team had a nice game here.
Although the Wizards kept it close early, a 15-4 run midway through the first quarter allowed the Bucks to take a commanding lead, and they never looked back.
Much like in their two games against the Chicago Bulls last week, the game was never really in doubt after the first half, in which the Bucks put up a season-high 73 points and led by 15. Incidentally, that’s four more points than the 69 allowed to the Bulls over the entire second game.
The Bucks’ guards did a nice job limiting the Wizards’ backcourt duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal below their usual outputs, as their combined 28 points falls a far cry from their season average of 46.4.
With some huge performances and memorable moments, there’s much to be said regarding this game. How did everyone grade? Let’s take a look.
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D-
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Thon Maker
F/C, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Steve Novak
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Opposition
Washington Wizards
Southeast, 13-16
D
The Bucks return back to .500 with a win here, and will be off until they face the Wizards again on Monday in D.C.
