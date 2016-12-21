Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From Overtime Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Milwaukee Bucks hung tough against the defending champs on Tuesday night, falling to them in overtime 114-108. Which Bucks played the best? Let’s take a look.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|T
|Bucks
|27
|26
|25
|22
|8
|108
|Cavaliers
|35
|22
|27
|16
|14
|114
The Cleveland Cavaliers were embarrassed on their last visit to The BMO Harris Bradley Center, and as a result, the defending champions came in looking to assert themselves right away on Tuesday.
And for the first quarter or so, it seemed like they would do just that. The Cavaliers hit five of their seven three-point attempts in the first quarter, and jumped out to an early double-digit lead.
The Bucks were able to reel them back in by the halftime break, though, thanks to improved defensive intensity coupled with the Cavaliers’ shooters cooling down a bit.
- 12/21 – Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers
- 12/21 – Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Cavs Best Bucks in Overtime Thriller
- 12/20 – Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 20 vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- 12/20 – Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Preparing for Back-to-Back with the Champs
- 12/19 – Win In 6 Podcast #91: The Great Jabari Parker Debate
Of course the Cavaliers did still hit 17 threes for the game, and ended up a +30 from beyond the arc. So “cooling off” is just relative to their torrid start, but the difference was enough to allow the bucks to close the gap.
In the end, the three-point shooting and game closing experience of the Cavaliers was too much for the young Bucks to overcome.
But who did the most in their efforts to win this game? Let’s take a look at how the Bucks players graded for the evening,
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Opposition
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central, 20-6
A-
With this loss, the Bucks fell back to the .500 mark for the season, at 13-13. Milwaukee has another tough game coming up next, as the Bucks hit the road to Cleveland for the second game of this mini-series on Wednesday.
More from Behind the Buck Pass
- Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Loss To Cleveland Cavaliers53m ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Cavs Best Bucks in Overtime Thriller1 h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 20 vs Cleveland Cavaliers1 d ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Preparing for Back-to-Back with the Champs1 d ago
- Win In 6 Podcast #91: The Great Jabari Parker Debate1 d ago