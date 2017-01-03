Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from 98-94 Win Over Oklahoma City Thunder
The Milwaukee Bucks opened the New Year with an impressive win in a closely contested game with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucks
|22
|28
|29
|19
|98
|Thunder
|30
|26
|16
|22
|94
After an impressive showing on New Year’s Eve in Chicago, the Milwaukee Bucks finally managed to break out of their growing trend of alternating wins and losses with a solid win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Back home after a four-game road trip, the Bucks started slow as they’ve been prone to do throughout the season, but showed the resolve and confidence to come back and play their own game.
- 1/3 – Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from 98-94 Win Over Oklahoma City Thunder
- 1/3 – Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over Oklahoma City Thunder
- 1/3 – Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Talk of a Khris Middleton Return Continues
- 1/2 – Win In 6 Podcast #93: Point Guard Debates Are Back!
- 1/2 – Milwaukee Bucks: Why Don’t Teams Like the Bucks?
For a young team, eking out close wins is both important and difficult, and in doing so against a star of Russell Westbrook’s caliber, the Bucks should get a timely confidence boost.
With their immediate schedule featuring a number of winnable games, the Bucks have a chance to kick on and solidify their early season promise, and look well-equipped to do so.
Before looking to the future, though, let’s reflect on another important win. How did the Bucks grade on the night?
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Jason Terry
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Opposition
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest, 21-14
C+
With the win Milwaukee moves above .500 to 17-16. The Bucks are now the sixth seed in the East, and will next be in action against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
More from Behind the Buck Pass
- Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over Oklahoma City Thunder1 h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Talk of a Khris Middleton Return Continues2h ago
- Win In 6 Podcast #93: Point Guard Debates Are Back!22h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks: Why Don’t Teams Like the Bucks?23h ago
- Milwaukee Bucks Player of the Week (Dec 25. – Dec. 31.)1 d ago