Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from 116-96 Win Over Chicago Bulls
The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back to end 2016 the right way with a blowout win over the Chicago Bulls. How did the players grade, though?
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bulls
|27
|24
|25
|20
|96
|Bucks
|22
|27
|31
|36
|116
The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t stay down for long after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Milwaukee started slow against the Chicago Bulls, falling behind 11-1 early on, but that didn’t stop the Bucks from winning.
After that hot Bulls start, the Bucks outscored Chicago by 30 points over the rest of the game, to win 116-96. Pretty much every member of the Bucks popped off against the Bulls, making this game one of the most fun to watch all season for Bucks fans.
Milwaukee has now won all three games they’ve played against the Bulls this year. This rivalry used to operate the opposite way, but it’s clear that Chicago has no answer for the Bucks this year. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker are just too much for the Bulls.
Jimmy Butler, bless his heart, tried his best to stop his Bulls from losing. Michael Carter-Williams got a chance for revenge in this one, and that didn’t work out so well for him. To find out more about this game and the Bucks involved, read on through our grades!
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
F
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Jason Terry
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Steve Novak
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Thon Maker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Opposition
Chicago Bulls
Central, 16-18
D
With the win Milwaukee moves back up to .500 at 16-16. The Bucks are now the seventh seed in the East, although that could and probably will change entirely in the next few days.
