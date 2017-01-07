Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 116-111 Loss To New York Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks coughed up a big lead to fall to the Knicks on Friday night.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucks
|33
|32
|31
|15
|111
|Knicks
|32
|21
|30
|33
|116
After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s late-game heroics in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks were unable to follow up with a matching home win against New York on Friday.
With the ESPN cameras in attendance, a national audience certainly got a good look at what Giannis and Jabari Parker can do, but they also saw the Bucks build up and lose significant leads on a couple of occasions.
Having led for almost all of the game after a sluggish start was quickly remedied by some red-hot three-point shooting, the Bucks failed to execute offensively down the stretch as their key players went strangely quiet.
On a night where most who played for the Bucks played well, but not well enough to get their team over the line, how do we grade the starters, bench, Jason Kidd and the New York Knicks?
Let’s get down to it!
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Jason Terry
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D+
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Opposition
New York Knicks
Atlantic, 17-19
B+
The Bucks are now 18-17 and will be back in action with an early 1pm start at the Bradley Center on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.
