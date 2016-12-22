Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 113-102 Loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in two nights on Wednesday.
After a hard-fought overtime battle in Milwaukee on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers went toe-to-toe again in Cleveland on Wednesday.
The game marked the first return to Cleveland for Matthew Dellavedova since his summer signing with the Bucks, and as such, there was a nice moment pre-game when he was presented with his championship ring.
When the action began, the Cavaliers opened up a big early lead, as they had done in the two previous meetings between the teams this season, before the Bucks gradually reeled them back in.
Jabari Parker was pivotal in keeping the Bucks in with a fighting chance early on, and although he started slow, it wasn’t long before Giannis Antetokounmpo joined the party with another big night too.
Ultimately, the Bucks wilted in the third as the Cavs kicked on behind some continued, ridiculous LeBron James three-pointers, and the game ended in a comfortable win for Cleveland.
But who did the most in their efforts to win this game? Let’s take a look at how the Bucks players graded for the evening,
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Rashad Vaughn
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Thon Maker
F/C, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Steve Novak
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Opposition
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central, 21-6
A-
With this loss, the Bucks fell back below the .500 mark for the season, at 13-14. Milwaukee will return to action on Friday for the first of a home and home with the Washington Wizards.
