Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from 112-108 Loss to Boston Celtics

After being defeated by the Raptors on Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a heart-breaking, overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday at the Bradley Center.

VS. 1 2 3 4 OT1 T Bucks 27 26 20 29 6 108 Celtics 42 22 17 21 10 112

Trying to snap a two-game losing streak, the Milwaukee Bucks suited up in front of a sell-out crowd at the Bradley Center. Even with the bold move of starting Thon Maker at the five, the Bucks would still ultimately be beaten by the Celtics in overtime.

After being blown out in the first quarter, the Bucks managed to claw their way back out and send the game into overtime.

A strong showing from the bench and the starters allowed Milwaukee to get back in the game, even with Isaiah Thomas firing on all cylinders for the Celtics.

After allowing the Cs to score 42 points in the first quarter, the Bucks managed to win the second, third, and fourth quarters to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, it was not enough to defeat the streaking Celtics, as they closed out the game in overtime.

With a lot of different players getting involved, good and bad, it’s time to give out some grades!

Starters

Matthew Dellavedova G, Milwaukee Bucks C Matthew Dellavedova had an up and down night for the Bucks. He was partly responsible for digging Milwaukee out of the hole with his intensity. However, overtime/clutch Delly failed us. Having the ball for the first six possessions of OT, Dellavedova gave the ball to Giannis exactly once, which is not great when you’re trying to win games.

Tony Snell G, Milwaukee Bucks A- The real Tony Snell showed up against the Celtics. Bringing a lot of energy early along with his three-point shooting, Snell was one of the main reasons why the Bucks had a chance to win the game. Not to mention he had two CLUTCH threes late in the overtime period to tie the game. Couple all that with his effort to contain Isaiah Thomas, and Tony Snell gets an A- for the night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo G/F, Milwaukee Bucks B This was close to a normal game for Giannis Antetokounmpo , nothing terrible, nothing extraordinary. Albeit, he was the only Bucks starter to finish with a positive net rating, netting totals of 21 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Without really touching the ball in the overtime period, there was nothing Antetokounmpo could do to help his team win.

Jabari Parker F, Milwaukee Bucks D Well, to say it nicely, Jabari Parker was not good in this game. He could not find his shot throughout the game, with his first points coming with 9:26 left in the fourth. Parker also had a costly turnover late in the fourth period, which otherwise would have set up a chance for the Bucks to win in regulation. This was a very forgettable game for Major Cat, who looked like Minor Kitty going up against the Celtics.

Thon Maker C, Milwaukee Bucks B+ Thon Maker managed to get his first start at the center position on Saturday. However, starting does not necessarily equate to major minutes, as the long man from South Sudan only played 10 minutes. When he was on the court, Thon brought it all. There was a sequence in the third quarter where Maker emphatically blocked a shot by Jonas Jerebko, was fed the ball for a dunk on the other end, and was found as a trailer for a pretty finger roll on the very next possession for the Bucks. Thon Maker brings an edge that seems to get his teammates energized, which will help this team for a long time to come.

Bench

Greg Monroe C, Milwaukee Bucks B Greg Monroe had yet another double-double, as he continuously finds a way to carve up the Celtics. With Al Horford being out due to injury, the Moose was going early, which led to consistent double teams in the post. As the Celtics stopped the pressure, Monroe opened back up in the fourth as he put the team on his back to get into overtime. Monroe also had a clutch block on Isaiah Thomas late in the fourth, as he continues to show his defensive improvement.

Malcolm Brogdon G, Milwaukee Bucks B- Coming off a rough game against the Raptors, Malcolm Brogdon started to look like his old self again. With 11 points and five assists, Brogdon looked comfortable again in his bench role, and started rekindling the on-court chemistry he had with Greg Monroe.

Michael Beasley F, Milwaukee Bucks B+ Michael Beasley came out of the gate strong in this game. Scoring 11 points in 4:09, Beasley made sure this game did not get out of hand too quickly. However, some lax defense started to overshadow his brilliant offensive performance. Letting his opponents score at ease is not the worst thing in the world if you can repay those buckets when you are on offense. After quiet nights and limited minutes, Super Cool Beas showed some signs of a former number two overall pick.

Jason Terry SG, Milwaukee Bucks C Whenever Jason Terry comes on to the court, I feel that the entire team gets rejuvenated. While the box score might show that he only hit one three with two assists, the energy-o-meter reveals a high score. However, the energy-o-meter is not a recognized NBA statistic, so grading JET’s performance tonight comes down to skill, which he did not show too much of.

John Henson C, Milwaukee Bucks C+ With Thon Maker starting and Greg Monroe being a staple off the bench, John Henson received limited minutes against the Celtics. In the precious seven minutes he did receive, he put up eights points and hit a jump shot! On any other given night, a John Henson made jumper would result in an automatic win, but alas, it did not happen this time. With Kidd’s center rotation starting to include more players, Henson may need to find more ways to be efficient during his time on the court.

Head Coach

Jason Kidd Coach, Milwaukee Bucks B As in accordance with recent games, Jason Kidd shook up the lineup once again against the Celtics. Kidd decided to roll the dice and let Thon Maker start at center, replacing Miles Plumlee (who received a very familiar DNP-CD). Knowing that Al Horford would be out, coach Kidd most likely thought that no one on the Celtics could really beat up Maker down low. The rotations for this game were well put together in response to runs by the opponent, which tried to limit the damage at times. Somehow, Kidd willed this team to get the game into overtime, but it was not enough to win the game. One questionable decision would be putting the ball in Delly’s hands in OT when he had been clearly struggling. Brogdon could have been another option, or just giving it to Giannis.

Opposition

Boston Celtics Atlantic, 29-18 A- Boston came into this game winning against the Magic by 30 the night before, and their offense continued to attack from the start in Milwaukee. Led by All-Star Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics put up 42 points in the first quarter, and built a lead that was very tough to give up. They did manage to give up that lead, though. With Horford out, there was no one to keep Greg Monroe from getting easy looks. However, three after three from Boston kept them hovering above the Bucks for most of the game. Even when the game went into overtime, Brad Stevens worked his X’s and O’s magic to smother the Bucks on defense and get open shots on offense.

The Milwaukee Bucks are now 21-25 and will prepare to head out west to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on