Milwaukee Bucks: Grades from 112-108 Loss to Boston Celtics
After being defeated by the Raptors on Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a heart-breaking, overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday at the Bradley Center.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT1
|T
|Bucks
|27
|26
|20
|29
|6
|108
|Celtics
|42
|22
|17
|21
|10
|112
Trying to snap a two-game losing streak, the Milwaukee Bucks suited up in front of a sell-out crowd at the Bradley Center. Even with the bold move of starting Thon Maker at the five, the Bucks would still ultimately be beaten by the Celtics in overtime.
After being blown out in the first quarter, the Bucks managed to claw their way back out and send the game into overtime.
A strong showing from the bench and the starters allowed Milwaukee to get back in the game, even with Isaiah Thomas firing on all cylinders for the Celtics.
After allowing the Cs to score 42 points in the first quarter, the Bucks managed to win the second, third, and fourth quarters to send the game into overtime. Unfortunately, it was not enough to defeat the streaking Celtics, as they closed out the game in overtime.
With a lot of different players getting involved, good and bad, it’s time to give out some grades!
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Thon Maker
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Opposition
Boston Celtics
Atlantic, 29-18
A-
The Milwaukee Bucks are now 21-25 and will prepare to head out west to play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
