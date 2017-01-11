Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 109-107 Win Over San Antonio Spurs
Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo for most of the game, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the San Antonio Spurs in their building for the first time since 2008 on Tuesday.
Most people who know or know of Giannis Antetokounmpo probably knew this anyway, but the illness that kept him out of the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Washington Wizards was very real, and not a tricky attempt at resting the Greek Freak for a game.
Giannis was still sick on Tuesday night, and despite his best effort he was unable to make many contributions to Milwaukee’s effort against the San Antonio Spurs. Even without Giannis, the Bucks found a way to win.
There were a few heroes on Tuesday, and we’ll get to and grade all of them eventually. This sticks out as a great team effort from the jump. Winning without Giannis will never be easy for the Bucks from here on out, because he brings so much to the team every night he’s out there.
Every win without him comes down to a lot of players working hard on both ends and staying resilient throughout the game. That was certainly the case on Tuesday, as Milwaukee trailed for most of the second half before taking a late lead.
Now it’s time to find out which players in specific deserve the most credit for the Bucks big win. It was definitely a team effort, but one in particular was the bee’s knees against the Spurs.
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Giannis Antetokounmpo
F, Milwaukee Bucks
INC
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Jason Terry
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D+
Thon Maker
B, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Opposition
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest, 30-8
C
The Bucks are now 19-18 and will be back in action at 7:00 p.m. on Friday with a game against the Miami Heat in Milwaukee.
