Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 107-101 Loss To Washington Wizards
The Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks let another lead slip away as they lost to the Wizards on Sunday.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucks
|31
|26
|21
|23
|101
|Wizards
|24
|25
|33
|25
|107
Two days after losing to the New York Knicks at home, the Milwaukee Bucks were handed another loss on Sunday afternoon to the Washington Wizards.
The main story of the game was Giannis Antetokounmpo being a late scratch due to an apparent illness. The fighter that Giannis is likely wanted to play, but he was ruled out by the team doctors shortly before the start of the game.
This provided Bucks fans with a showcase of how the team can play without their superstar to lead them.
Having played well in the first half, Milwaukee started to unravel in the second half, allowing the Wizards to strike back and reclaim the game.
In a game where role players had to step-up and prove their worth, how did we grade the starters, bench, Jason Kidd, and the Washington Wizards?
Time to get down to business.
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C+
Jason Terry
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Opposition
Washington Wizards
Southeast, 18-18
B
The Bucks are now 18-18 and will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday with a game against the San Antonio Spurs
