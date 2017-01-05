Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 105-104 Win Over New York Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks kept their momentum alive with a huge, last-second win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.
VS.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Knicks
|25
|27
|35
|17
|104
|Bucks
|27
|25
|21
|32
|105
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting a little steam going. Milwaukee has now won three straight games after stealing one from the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden on a last-second shot.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the hero for most of the Bucks season, and nothing was different on Wednesday. Giannis took a last-second fadeaway shot against the Knicks, and as time expired it fell through the net to give Milwaukee a 105-104 win.
Against a team without Kristaps Porzingis though, there were some bad moments from the rest of the Bucks to even make the game that close. To find out which Bucks did well and which did not do so well, we’ll go through each and every member of the team who played against New York.
After grading the starters and the bench, it’s time to go through the coaching in the game and the opposing team. Giannis might have shined the brightest in NYC on Wednesday, but there’s a lot to talk about even besides the Greek Freak.
Starters
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
D+
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C
John Henson
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
A+
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Jason Terry
G, Milwaukee Bucks
A
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
F
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Opposition
New York Knicks
Atlantic, 16-19
B
With the big win the Bucks move up to 18-16, two games over .500. The team will next play on Friday, against the Knicks again, this time in Milwaukee.
