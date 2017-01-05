Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 105-104 Win Over New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks kept their momentum alive with a huge, last-second win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

VS. 1 2 3 4 T Knicks 25 27 35 17 104 Bucks 27 25 21 32 105

The Milwaukee Bucks are getting a little steam going. Milwaukee has now won three straight games after stealing one from the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in Madison Square Garden on a last-second shot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the hero for most of the Bucks season, and nothing was different on Wednesday. Giannis took a last-second fadeaway shot against the Knicks, and as time expired it fell through the net to give Milwaukee a 105-104 win.

Against a team without Kristaps Porzingis though, there were some bad moments from the rest of the Bucks to even make the game that close. To find out which Bucks did well and which did not do so well, we’ll go through each and every member of the team who played against New York.

After grading the starters and the bench, it’s time to go through the coaching in the game and the opposing team. Giannis might have shined the brightest in NYC on Wednesday, but there’s a lot to talk about even besides the Greek Freak.

Starters

Malcolm Brogdon G, Milwaukee Bucks B Malcolm Brogdon’s shot was off all night against the Knicks. Brogdon made just five of his 14 field goals and missed all three of his three-point attempts, although the rookie floor general did find other ways to contribute to his team. Brogdon recorded six rebounds and a game-leading eight assists without coughing up a single turnover! Brogdon’s savvy continues to be impressive.

Tony Snell G, Milwaukee Bucks D+ Tony Snell was quiet on all ends against the Knicks. Snell took five shots and made just one of them, scoring three points to go with three rebounds and an assist. Although he didn’t use many possessions, Snell did turn the ball over twice against New York as well. A lot of it wasn’t necessarily on him, but Milwaukee got outscored by 12 points in Snell’s 20 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo G/F, Milwaukee Bucks A+ Giannis Antetokounmpo is a superstar. That buzzer-beater over Lance Thomas to win this game might ensure the Greek Freak starts in the All-Star game–it was epic. As usual, Giannis shined all night. He recorded 27 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks. Giannis did commit three turnovers, but it’s tough to not cough the ball up a few times when you use as many possessions as Giannis does–I don’t think anybody is worried about him using too many touches!

Jabari Parker F, Milwaukee Bucks C This was a very quiet performance from Jabari Parker . Jabari made just four of his ten field goals, ending the night with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Luckily he still found a way to contribute on offense, getting to the free throw line eight times and making six of those foul shots. Jabari almost cost Milwaukee the game late when he missed a gimmie rebound, but luckily Giannis was able to force a turnover on Derrick Rose to get the ball back for that last shot.

John Henson C, Milwaukee Bucks D John Henson having a quiet offensive night is nothing new. He took one shot and made it, finishing the night with two points. His two rebounds (in just 14 minutes played) is the bigger problem. Henson isn’t physical enough to go up and get contested rebounds, and it costs the Bucks. Hook needs to box out and put his body to work down low to stop teams from grabbing offensive rebounds–the Knicks had 15 of them on Wednesday.

Bench

Greg Monroe C, Milwaukee Bucks A+ Greg Monroe was fantastic in the Garden. Moose recorded 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block against the Knicks. He played 31 minutes and was part of Milwaukee’s closing group. It seems although Henson will continue to start, Monroe is this team’s best center and the one who will see clutch minutes. He earned them against New York, missing just three of ten field goals.

Mirza Teletovic F, Milwaukee Bucks C I feel like Mirza Teletovic goes three-for-eight from three-point range every night. He made four of his ten total shots, and added just a rebound outside of his points. Teletovic also had two turnovers, although Milwaukee outscored the Knicks by seven points in his 21 minutes. With two made free throws as well, Teletovic ended the night with 13 points–a solid performance.

Jason Terry G, Milwaukee Bucks A Jason Terry was great in this one. JET made two of his four threes and three-of-five field goals, but he added a lot more than his eight points would suggest. He also had three assists and two big steals, and just seemed to be in the right place at the right time all night. Terry’s energy is contagious, and the veteran presence he brings is a lot more than some empty buzzword. It clearly impacts the team, and along with his more tangible contributions it helped the Bucks on Wednesday.

Michael Beasley F, Milwaukee Bucks B Beasley was quiet yet very efficient on Wednesday against New York. He scored seven points on just three attempted shots, and added a block as well. Beas hasn’t really burst out since his injury, but he’s still been a good contributor all season long for Milwaukee.

Miles Plumlee C, Milwaukee Bucks F In four minutes, Miles Plumlee grabbed a rebound, committed a turnover and missed two layups. Jason Kidd did not have much patience for his play in a close game, and benched him really quickly. Not great stuff from Milwaukee’s $50 million man.

Head Coach

Jason Kidd Coach, Milwaukee Bucks B+ Milwaukee was resilient in this game, some of which has to come from head coach Jason Kidd. Kidd keeps trying to integrate Plumlee into the rotation somehow, but he was right to not give him extended run in such a close game based on the way he was playing. The last playcall was fantastic–it wasn’t simply an ISO because of the Jason Terry action, but letting Giannis make the call as to what he’ll do is a smart move, and it clearly paid off for the Bucks. Kidd should’ve slowed down his team at points though–lots of unnecessarily flashy passing resulted in 13 turnovers for the Bucks.

Opposition

New York Knicks Atlantic, 16-19 B The Knicks played well without Kristaps Porzingis to make this a close game, but failed to capitalize late. A lot of whining is being done about Giannis forcing a crucial turnover on Rose late that many Knicks fans claim was a foul, but games get physical late, and there’s no excuse for blowing the huge lead New York had in the second half. Carmelo Anthony was great, but the team had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With the big win the Bucks move up to 18-16, two games over .500. The team will next play on Friday, against the Knicks again, this time in Milwaukee.

