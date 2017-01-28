Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 102-86 Loss to Toronto Raptors
The Milwaukee Bucks headed to Toronto hoping to capitalize on All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan being sidelined due to injury. However, the Bucks fell short, losing their second straight game, and the seventh of their last eight.
Fresh off a loss to the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers on January 25th, the Milwaukee Bucks headed north of the border to try to tame the Toronto Raptors.
Even with All-Star starter DeMar DeRozan missing his third straight game with a lingering ankle injury, the Raptors high-performing offense and pesky defense was too much to handle for the slumping Bucks.
The Bucks fell behind early in the first, and never seemed to climb out of the hole. A (relatively) strong surge in the second and third quarter seemed to breathe some new life into the Bucks, but they were still playing from behind, and never seemed to take command of the game.
Toronto continued to execute their offense at an extremely high level, which forced Milwaukee into tough situations defensively.
Hoping for a win against the Raptors might have been too high in terms of Bucks fans’ expectations against a clearly superior Raptors team.
Who’s ready to look back on the game and go through some grades? I know I am! Let’s get into it.
Starters
Matthew Dellavedova
G, Milwaukee Bucks
B-
Tony Snell
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Giannis Antetokounmpo
G/F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Jabari Parker
F, Milwaukee Bucks
B+
Miles Plumlee
C, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Bench
Greg Monroe
C, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Malcolm Brogdon
G, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Rashad Vaughn
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Thon Maker
F/C, Milwaukee Bucks
A-
Jason Terry
SG, Milwaukee Bucks
C-
Mirza Teletovic
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Michael Beasley
F, Milwaukee Bucks
D
Head Coach
Jason Kidd
Coach, Milwaukee Bucks
C
Opposition
Toronto Raptors
Atlantic, 29-18
A
The Milwaukee Bucks are now 21-25 and will prepare to take on the Boston Celtics at home on Saturday.
