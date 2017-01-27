Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 27 at Toronto Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost some winnable games recently. With a back-to-back set of games against the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics awaiting, the Bucks now need to start winning lose-able games quickly.

The Milwaukee Bucks may not be a basketball juggernaut or anything, but losing to the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid is rough. The Bucks can’t afford to linger though, as they’ve got a tough road ahead.

Milwaukee hasn’t handled back-to-backs particularly well this season, and the one coming up on Friday and Saturday will be a challenge. First up is the Toronto Raptors on Friday, followed by the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Toronto has been sliding recently, losing five straight games and currently sitting just one game ahead of the Celtics for the second spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks might be able to take advantage of that slide and sneak out of Toronto with a win, if they bring their A game across the border.

The Raptors still have an incredible offense, but with DeMar DeRozan sitting it will be a bit harder for Toronto to score tons of points. The Raptors defense has been unable to keep up with the team’s skilled offense–Toronto is 3rd in offensive rating, but 21st in defensive rating.

To see how that and other factors could end up deciding this game for either team, we’ll look at major keys for both squads to win, followed by a Raptor to watch and some predictions.

Major Key For Milwaukee: Don’t Let The Raptors Shoot

One huge part of this losing streak in Toronto has been due to a complete inability for the Raptors to shoot the basketball from distance. Over their last five games the Raps have made just 7.2 three-pointers per game, fourth-worst in the NBA.

Even worse, the Raptors are dead last in three-point percentage in that span. Toronto has shot just 25.7 percent from beyond the arc in the last five games. As the Raptors have learned, it’s tough to win without defense or shooting in the NBA these days.

Kyle Lowry has quietly struggled at shooting the three over this rough patch for Toronto, making just 27.3 percent of his triples. Considering Lowry is usually a 42.2 percent three-point shooter, that’s been quite a drop-off.

Losing DeMar DeRozan for the last two games (and for the game against the Bucks) doesn’t help matters. Although DeRozan isn’t much of a shooter himself, the attention he draws sucks defenders away from open shooters. Without him, there will be less space for the other Raptors to operate in.

Major Key For Toronto: Move The Ball

Although losing DeRozan will make it harder for the Raptors to do what they do, Toronto has a unique opportunity to try a slightly different offensive style while he’s sitting. DeRozan takes a lot of time and possessions to work on offense.

Without him there the Raptors lose points per game, but they could try to circumvent that by playing more shooters and trying to move the ball more. Toronto’s offense is effective as a machine built to get Lowry and DeRozan touches, but that style won’t really work without DeRozan.

Despite the Raptors not taking a lot of threes as a team, there are some decent shooters here. Toronto could send out a lineup of Lowry, Norman Powell, Terrence Ross, DeMarre Carroll and Patrick Patterson and have five guys out there who can all take and make three-pointers.

The Raptors never go small–their most-used lineup without a traditional center is Lowry, DeRozan, Ross, Carroll and Patterson, and those five have played just 18 minutes together all season. It would be a shock to see Dwane Casey go small for significant stretches on Friday, but that lineup could be a good one.

Player To Watch: Kyle Lowry

Even though he’s in a mini-slump, Lowry is everything to the Raptors. Toronto outscores the opposition by 9.2 points per 100 possessions when Lowry is on the floor, compared to beating other teams by 4.0 points per 100 possessions with DeRozan out there.

Lowry’s mix of bullish defense, skilled playmaking and lights-out shooting has built the Raptors into a dynamic and ruthlessly efficient offense, despite the lack of three-point shooting in this team’s shot diet.

Toronto will need him to be better in this game to snap the team’s losing streak, though. Without his shooting the Raptors lose an entire dimension of offense, one that the team needs to continue scoring. DeRozan being out only intensifies the burden on Lowry.

He’s shown he’s more than capable of carrying the load this year though, averaging 22.4 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game on 46.9 percent field goal shooting and 42.2 percent three-point shooting. Lowry is a top ten player, whether you believe it or not.

Finale

Milwaukee needs a win here. The Bucks are sliding, and getting destroyed over the tough stretch of games coming up here is going to make it tough for this team to make the playoffs, even if Khris Middleton comes back and plays at the same high level he was at last season.

The Raptors are sliding too, and without DeRozan their offense runs a little funky. This is the time to grab a quick win against Toronto–they’ll likely snap back into form soon and remind everybody of just how good the North is.

Milwaukee will likely show up to play here after getting beaten by a banged up Sixers team last time around. The Raptors are good, and that always fires up Milwaukee and makes the Bucks bring their best game.

Predictions and Leaderboard:

Rohan Katti: Raptors by 7 — 26-19, 556 point differential

Lukas Harkins: Raptors by 8 — 25-20, 515 point differential

Adam Coffman: Raptors by 14 — 24-21, 552 point differential

Tom Pheister: Raptors by 4 — 24-21, 595 point differential

Adam McGee: Raptors by 22 — 24-21, 603 point differential

Tim Wray: Raptors by 14 — 22-23, 552 point differential

Ti Windisch: Raptors by 8 — 22-23, 559 point differential

Jordan Treske: Raptors by 15 — 22-23, 641 point differential

The game is on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

