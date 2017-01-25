Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 25 vs Philadelphia 76ers

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally snapped their losing streak, and now the Bucks will have a chance to add another win against a banged up Philadelphia 76ers team.

As Milwaukee Bucks fans who also cheer for the Green Bay Packers already know, injuries can derail even a very promising team. The Philadelphia 76ers are starting to look promising, but they’re seriously banged up right now.

Jerryd Bayless has barely played this season, first overall pick Ben Simmons hasn’t played at all, and Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor are both currently hurt. Embiid is out for sure on Wednesday, and Okafor might miss the game too.

All of those players missed Philly’s last game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the 76ers still won handily! Chris Paul might be out, but Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan both played and were helpless to stop Philly bigs, a group that was, again, without Embiid and Okafor.

This 76ers team is scrappy every night, and it seems like Nerlens Noel is ready to prove he can play now that he’s finally getting minutes. The Bucks can and should win on Wednesday, but this game is no sure thing.

To find out how either team could win, we’ll go through major keys to victory for both the Bucks and 76ers. Then we’ll focus on a Philly player to watch, followed by some predictions about the game’s final score.

Major Key For Milwaukee: Shoot Some Threes

The 76ers best players are their big men. Even with Embiid and Okafor sitting on the bench all night (actually Embiid isn’t even making the flight to Milwaukee, but still,) the 76ers get the most production from their bigs.

Dario Saric, Nerlens Noel and Richaun Holmes put in work against the Clippers. Expect those players to continue to be important when the Sixers take on Milwaukee. To counter the big men Philly uses, the Bucks should consider doing a lot of shooting in this game.

Milwaukee has recently gotten away from the effective three-point shooting the team employed earlier in the season, partly because Mirza Teletovic‘s minutes had dried up for a while. Getting Mirza and some of Milwaukee’s other shooters going would help a lot against Philly.

The 76ers are 4-15 when their opposition makes ten or more threes in a game this season. That’s because Philadelphia has the worst offense in the NBA, as per offensive rating. Most of the time the Sixers just can’t keep up with the other team starts stroking threes, so they lose. The Bucks might want to look like the Rockets on Wednesday, and let loose a volley of threes early on.

Major Key For Philadelphia: Shoot Some Threes

No, this isn’t a glitch. Both of these teams should shoot some more threes on Wednesday night. The 76ers offense isn’t bad because they can’t shoot–Philly is top-ten in both attempted and made threes, and currently ranks 19th in three-point percentage.

That’s not great, but it’s better than the 76ers’ 27th ranked two-point percentage. Philly struggles to shoot inside the arc, and without Embiid that will only be more pronounced. Saric is a good example of a player who should consider letting more threes fly.

He’s making 34.4 percent of his threes, and just 38.9 percent of his two-point shots. That means a Saric two-pointer is woefully inefficient, while a Saric three is a pretty good shot. Obviously there are spots where it’s impossible to take a three, but especially without Embiid down low Philly should try to generate good looks beyond the arc.

It will be tough for Philly to get buckets against the Bucks. They drubbed Los Angeles, but only two of the five 76ers to average ten points or more per game are healthy: Ersan Ilyasova and Robert Covington. The 76ers need some role players to step up big time–adding some threes to their shot diet could help that process out.

Player To Watch: Nerlens Noel

Nerlens Noel has spent much of the 2016-17 NBA season frustrated. Teammate Joel Embiid is getting all of the spotlight, and all of the starting minutes when he plays. Other teammate Jahlil Okafor has also been getting a lot of those minutes too, if none of the spotlight.

Noel is good, and he knows it, and he wants more chances to prove it. He did just that against L.A., dropping 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, three blocks and just one turnover. That’s a game-changing performance, and one many didn’t know Noel was capable of throwing down.

The reputation Noel currently has is that of a defense-first center, but he did it all against a damn good center in DeAndre Jordan. Noel will certainly start against the Bucks, and Miles Plumlee/John Henson/Greg Monroe will have to do a better job than DeAndre did of slowing him down.

Noel’s per game numbers are nothing special because of the low minutes load he gets, but his per 36 stats speak loudly. Noel averages 16.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per 36 this season. That shows he’s added to his offensive skills in terms of scoring–last year he only managed 13.7 points per 36.

Finale

After dealing with a Rockets team predicated on a perimeter player in James Harden, the Bucks now come back and deal with a Philly team predicated around a center (or three.) The three-point battle will be one to watch on Wednesday.

Whoever manages to take and make more threes will have a big advantage here. The Bucks especially could get ahead that way, considering Philadelphia’s struggles scoring from two-point range this year.

While Milwaukee had a night off on Tuesday, the Sixers are on the second night of a back-to-back after a game all the way in Los Angeles last game. That’s a tough schedule, and it won’t make it easy for Philly to come out of Milwaukee with a win.

Predictions and Leaderboard:

Rohan Katti: Bucks by 10 — 26-18, 541 point differential

Lukas Harkins: Bucks by 5 — 25-19, 505 point differential

Adam Coffman: Bucks by 4 — 24-20, 543 point differential

Tom Pheister: Bucks by 8 — 24-20, 582 point differential

Adam McGee: 76ers by 8 — 23-21, 600 point differential

Tim Wray: Bucks by 2 — 22-22, 545 point differential

Ti Windisch: Bucks by 3 — 22-22, 551 point differential

Jordan Treske: Bucks by 12 — 22-22, 624 point differential

The game is on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on