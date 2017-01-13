Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 13 vs Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks get to come home and take on a struggling Miami Heat team on Friday to kick off the weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks got a huge win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, and after a few days of rest the Bucks get a chance to start the weekend off right. The Miami Heat are in town, and this isn’t exactly a powerhouse team this season.

After losing LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to free agency and Chris Bosh to injury, the Heatles are no more. Now Miami is dealing with an extensive injury report and a lack of able NBA players, and the result has been a 11-29 record this season.

The Heat are bad. Miami might not mind too much, considering the loaded nature of the 2017 NBA Draft and the fact that the Heat will own their pick, but that doesn’t help put wins on the board right now.

Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside are the franchise’s best players right now, and they’re actually pretty good. There’s not much help here though, especially now that promising young players Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow are out for potentially the rest of the season.

The Bucks need to take this game seriously of course, but this should be one Milwaukee can win fairly easily. To see how either team could take the game, we’ll go through major keys for both of them and look at a member of the Heat to watch before making predictions.

Major Key For Milwaukee: Muscle Up On The Glass

This will be a big game for John Henson. Whiteside is Miami’s best player right now, and he’s a big-time rebounder and shot blocker. In addition to his 17.5 points per game, Whiteside also averages 14.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks as well.

Henson will start opposite Whiteside, and he’ll hold the fate of the first quarter in his hands. If Henson gets big and doesn’t let Whiteside dominate the glass, he can help the Bucks get off to a strong start in the game on Friday.

If not, it will probably be another poor showing for Milwaukee early on. The Heat don’t have the talent to beat the Bucks without something major swinging in their favor. Whiteside getting tons of offensive rebounds might end up being major enough.

In addition to the statistical implications of Miami getting extra chances, it’s just demoralizing to get a stop on defense without getting the ball back. It tires out the defenders, and it makes it seem inevitable that a bucket will be given up. Henson could prove he deserves his contract extension by putting his body on Whiteside and blocking him from getting easy access to the rim.

Major Key For Miami: Grab All The Rebounds

Just as Henson is crucial to the Bucks at times on Friday, Whiteside will be vital to Miami’s effort. He and Dragic will need to have great games for the injured Heat to contend with Milwaukee, and by dominating the glass Whiteside could give himself and Dragic extra touches to use against the Bucks.

Miami desperately needs Whiteside to grab boards. He’s done a great job of that this season–only four times has he played without getting double-digit rebounds. The Heat are 0-4 in those games.

Honestly, it’s just rough out here for Miami. As the Heat are currently assembled, Tyler Johnson is probably their third-best healthy player. That’s sort of fitting after the huge money the franchise gave him when they matched the Brooklyn Nets’ offer sheet on the young guard.

Still, he’s scoring just under 14 points per game. His shooting numbers are efficient and Johnson is adding over four rebounds and three assists per game too, but that’s just not third banana material.

Player To Watch: Hassan Whiteside

This could really be Hassan Whiteside/Goran Dragic, but Whiteside gets a slight edge because he impacts the game more on both ends. Dragic will face some good defenders like Malcolm Brogdon and Tony Snell, while Whiteside will likely draw Henson to start on Friday.

He’s got a big size advantage there, and although Greg Monroe is bulky enough to stop him from walking all over him Whitesize has a huge verticality advantage over the Moose. I guess Milwaukee could throw Miles Plumlee at him to try and tire out Whiteside, but Plumlee has no business contending with him on either end.

Even in the pace and space era the NBA is currently in, centers are very important. The center spot on defense is the most important, because so much that happens offensively involves driving to the rim at some point.

It’s tough to drive against Whiteside. He’s likely most of the reason that the Heat are 12th in defensive rating and eighth in points allowed per game–this dude is stopping Miami from being a dumpster fire on both ends.

Finale

Although nothing is given in the NBA on any night, this is a game the Bucks should win. Milwaukee is simply better than the Heat, especially considering Giannis Antetokounmpo should be raring to go after having to sit out against the Washington Wizards and only playing nine minutes against the Spurs.

Giannis is the kind of player who wants to play, all the time. The Heat won’t have an answer for him on defense until he reaches Whiteside. Last game against the Golden State Warriors, Miami started 6’4″ Rodney McGruder at small forward. Kevin Durant dropped 28 points and eight rebounds on him.

The Greek Freak might do something similar, if he’s matched up on someone roughly eight inches shorter than he is all night long. If Milwaukee is playing well, Giannis and Jabari Parker should have some fun on Friday night.

Predictions and Leaderboard:

Rohan Katti: Bucks by 8 — 24-13, 414 point differential

Lukas Harkins: Bucks by 5 — 22-15, 411 point differential

Adam Coffman: Bucks by 12 — 22-15, 424 point differential

Adam McGee: Bucks by 17 — 21-16, 445 point differential

Tom Pheister: Bucks by 11 — 22-15, 451 point differential

Jordan Treske: Bucks by 13 — 20-17, 495 point differential

Tim Wray: Bucks by 8 — 19-18, 443 point differential

Ti Windisch: Bucks by 6 — 18-19, 454 point differential

The game is on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

