Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 23 vs Washington Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have an easier test coming up on Friday as the team takes on the Washington Wizards before Christmas.

The Milwaukee Bucks are not as good as the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nobody wants you to know that more than the said Cavaliers, who cared exceedingly about proving their superiority over the Bucks during their home-and-home set of games earlier this week.

The weirdness of the reigning NBA champions caring about the reigning 12th place finisher in the Eastern Conference aside, the Bucks could not come out ahead over LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, even though Cleveland had lost some players to injury.

Now the opponent is a lot easier to handle, as the Washington Wizards head to Milwaukee on Friday to play the Bucks. The Wiz have been better lately, winning four of their last five, including games over the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

Washington is currently 13-15, sitting tenth in the East. The Bucks are ninth. This game matters for early positioning, and although there’s a lot of season left it is easier to hold a spot than it is to take one back.

The Bucks are good enough to deserve a playoff spot. They need to prove it against the Wizards, after dropping a tough two straight games. These two teams have already played once in December, and Washington came out victorious.

To find out how the Bucks could change the outcome, the Wizards could win again, which Wiz player is the most important and more, we’ll go through some major keys for both team and highlight a player to watch.

Major Key For Milwaukee: Go Inside Early And Often

The following paragraph is verbatim from the last preview I wrote, between the two games against the Cavaliers:

The Bucks pulled up for a lot of jumpers early in the first quarter against the Cavs last time around. The result? Cleveland leading after one by a score of 35-27, and at one point in the first holding a 26-13 lead.

The same thing happened at the start of the follow-up game, and the Bucks trailed 31-22 after the first quarter. At one point Cleveland led 20-9. When the Bucks settle for bad shots, they let the other team run in transition more than they can.

That’s disastrous for Milwaukee. When the Bucks are clicking, they’re the ones running all over other teams. It’s easier to defend after a made basket on the other end, because it lets the defense get set up and ready.

When Giannis Antetokounmpo and other Bucks settle for pull-up jumpers that aren’t even threes, they’re basically handing the ball back to the other team. Said team has a much easier time getting to the rim against Milwaukee, and made baskets there prevent the Bucks from running in fast breaks, obviously.

The answer here is also obvious–attack the rim! Giannis and Jabari Parker are fantastic at driving with the basketball, and very good at cutting without it. The Bucks need a lot more of that, and a lot less shooting contested jumpers early in games.

Major Key For Washington: Move The Ball

Despite having the anointed True Point Guard John Wall, the Wizards are just 13th in the NBA in assists per game. That’s not actually Wall’s fault, despite my teasing him. Part of it is Washington’s scheme, and part of it is the lack of other distributors on the Wizards.

Bradley Beal averages 3.5 assists per game, and we’ll get back to him later. Tomas Satoransky averages 2.3 dimes, while Marcin Gortat, Otto Porter, Trey Burke and Marcus Thornton all average less than two assists per game.

The Bucks don’t have a lead assist man who’s piled up dimes like Wall, who averages 9.7 per game, but Milwaukee is home to five players with at least two assists per game. That group effort works–the Bucks are fourth in the NBA in assists per game.

The Wizards are effective when they move the ball. When Washington dishes more than 25 dimes, the Wizards are 7-0. The inverse is also true: Washington is 2-11 when the team combines for less than 22 assists.

Player To Watch: Bradley Beal

John Wall is going to do him. Wall is a stud, and one who could potentially be on the move if Washington craters again. Anyway, he’ll be the player that fans want to watch because he’s good every night.

Brad Beal has not been that player, although he’s been good during the Wizards winning streak. Beal is averaging 25.8 points per game in that stretch, shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point territory.

Beal has been doing more than just scoring. Over his last five games, Beal is dishing 4.8 assists per game and recording 2.0 rebounds too. The assist totals are the important part, though.

When Beal records five or more assists in a game, Washington is 6-1. The Wizards need what they get from Wall, but when Beal steps up too the team can really reach its peak. Beal is also a threat to pour in buckets at any time–he dropped 41 points on the Clippers last week.

Finale

This is an important game for the Bucks and for the Wizards. These two teams both are feeling the pressure to make the postseason sooner rather than later, and there may not be room for both of them in the playoffs this season.

Giannis is establishing himself as one of the absolute best players in the Eastern Conference, if not the NBA. He needs to cement that by returning to Point Giannis status and really running Milwaukee’s offense, which is when the Bucks are at their best.

This game is also crucial because it’s the last Milwaukee Bucks basketball until Christmas! Nobody wants their festivities ruined by a loss right before the holidays. The holidays would be happier with a Milwaukee victory here!

Predictions and Leaderboard:

Adam Coffman: Bucks by 7 — 19-7, 266 point differential

Rohan Katti: Bucks by 9 — 19-7, 278 point differential

Adam McGee: Bucks by 14 — 17-10, 285 point differential

Tom Pheister: Bucks by 8 — 17-10, 304 point differential

Jordan Treske: Bucks by 11 — 17-10, 335 point differential

Lukas Harkins: Bucks by 5 — 16-11, 294 point differential

Tim Wray: Bucks by 4 — 16-11, 305 point differential

Ti Windisch: Wizards by 4 — 14-13, 286 point differential

The game is on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. CT, and will be televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin.

