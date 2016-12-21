Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Dec. 21 at Cleveland Cavaliers

The Milwaukee Bucks came up short last time, but can they take down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next-day rematch, this time in Cleveland?

The Milwaukee Bucks may have lost their last game, but it’s hard to feel all too horribly about the result. The Bucks kept up with the Cleveland Cavaliers even though the Cavs jumped out to a huge early lead, and ended up forcing overtime before coming up short.

Even though the second of these two games will take place in Cleveland, it might be Milwaukee who has the advantage. The Cavs are older, and LeBron James played nearly a full 48 minutes in the last contest.

If Kevin Love can’t go again, the Cavaliers will be relying a ton on LeBron (okay, they’ll be relying a ton on LeBron no matter what happens.) Kyrie Irving played 45 minutes on Tuesday as well, and J.R. Smith left the game with a thumb injury.

After going the distance last time around, it’s time for the Bucks to win this rematch, just like Rocky Balboa over the events of Rocky and Rocky II. Or maybe they won’t, because LeBron James is sort of like Rocky and Apollo Creed put together.

Either way, we’ll go through the major keys for both teams to come out victorious and take a look at a Cavalier to watch before making our predictions.

Major Key For Milwaukee: Go Inside Early

The Bucks pulled up for a lot of jumpers early in the first quarter against the Cavs last time around. The result? Cleveland leading after one by a score of 35-27, and at one point in the first holding a 26-13 lead.

Three-point shooting is important for the Bucks just like it’s important for every team, but Milwaukee needs to establish a presence inside first. That opens up space for the shooters to let fly from long-range.

The story of the game might’ve been Cleveland taking 40 threes and making 17 of them, but Milwaukee made just 7-of-27 from deep. Even with the Cavaliers making tons of threes, the Bucks might’ve still won if they could’ve made some of their own.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker can get inside and score early against Cleveland, the Bucks will have a much easier time spacing the floor for their offense. If the bench makes just one three-pointer again, Milwaukee might not be able to win this rematch.

Major Key For Cleveland: Get Role Players Going

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James basically beat the Bucks by themselves on Tuesday. The two stars combined to score 62 points, and they were both fantastic. The question for Ty Lue and the Cavs is if it’s worth it to play them both 45 minutes or more in a game against the Bucks in December, though.

Kyrie and LeBron were doing all of the heavy lifting aside from some crucial threes, and they might have to do so again if Kevin Love can’t play on Wednesday. It would be much better for Cleveland if they could get somebody, anybody else to step up instead.

Although it matters for seeding and all that, it’s obvious that the Cavs aren’t playing with the ultimate goal of winning games in December. They want wins in June. To ensure the team is ready to play in the NBA Playoffs–and ultimately, the Finals–the Cavaliers can’t go crazy all season.

They have so far. LeBron is playing over 37 minutes per game, the highest mark he’s hit since his return to The Land. Without Love and potentially J.R. Smith, who hurt his thumb on Tuesday, Cleveland might have to pick between another win and their team’s ability to rest up.

The best of both worlds for the Cavs would be Richard Jefferson, Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye and other Cavaliers stepping up and delivering big-time performances without Kyrie and LeBron having to exert too much energy. That group would have to really be on a roll to win against most teams without major contributions from the key Cavs though.

Player To Watch: LeBron James

Tristan Thompson did have a good game against the Bucks last time around, but LeBron reminded everybody of why he’s the greatest player of his generation with a spectacular performance against the Bucks.

LeBron brought it all, including some deep threes to seal the game, and it was slightly too much for Milwaukee. It’s unclear if he’ll want to go that hard for the second night in a row, but if he does he’ll likely be the reason Cleveland pulls out another win.

When the stakes are at their highest, is there any player you’d rather have right now than LeBron? He’s been in so many of those tight situations that it’s nearly second nature to him now. Whether it’s a block, a dunk or a three, LeBron is ready to deliver.

He’ll be on another level if these two teams really do meet in the postseason, but LeBron is damn good even if he is in “chill mode.”

Finale

The last game between these two teams was ridiculously good. This one should be too, unless LeBron and Kyrie opt to take another night off after an exhausting last game in Milwaukee.

The Bucks will certainly be ready. Milwaukee always seems to get up for games against good teams, and their two contests against Cleveland this season speak to that. After blowing out the Cavs in November, Milwaukee almost made it two in a row against LeBron and company.

It’s hard to ask for or expect a win against the defending champions, but it’s not hard to ask for another great game between these teams. Everybody who got to watch the last matchup was a winner.

Predictions and Leaderboard:

Adam Coffman: Cavs by 11 — 18-7, 266 point differential

Rohan Katti: Cavs by 11 — 18-7, 278 point differential

Jordan Treske: Bucks by 4 — 17-9, 320 point differential

Adam McGee: Cavs by 7 — 16-10, 281 point differential

Tom Pheister: Cavs by 10 — 16-10, 303 point differential

Lukas Harkins: Cavs by 2 — 15-11, 285 point differential

Tim Wray: Cavs by 9 — 15-11, 303 point differential

Ti Windisch: Bucks by 1 — 14-12, 274 point differential

The game is on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. CT, and will be televised on Fox Sports Wisconsin and NBATV.

