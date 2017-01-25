Milwaukee Bucks Daily: TV Ratings And Attendances On The Rise

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as the team’s TV ratings and attendance numbers continue to rise.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/24/17

Milwaukee Bucks: Player of the Week (Jan. 15 – 21) (read here): John Heffernon looks back on a horrid week for the Bucks collectively, to identify the standout individuals.

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways From Win Over Houston Rockets (read here): Reid Mueller looked back on Monday’s win against the Rockets and highlighted some of what he saw as the most notable takeaways from the action.

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades From 127-114 Win Over Houston Rockets (read here): Ti Windisch also took a closer look at that game, dishing out his grades for the Bucks, Jason Kidd and the Rockets.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/24/17

Giannis helps Bucks boost midseason attendance, TV ratings (read here): Rich Kirchen of the Milwaukee Business Journal reports on the increasing interest in the Bucks in terms of ratings and attendances, likely fueled by the exciting product the team is putting out on the floor.

Notebook: Bucks bench picks up pace (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel rounds up some of the latest tidbits of Bucks news, including how even without his shots falling Mirza Teletovic‘s spacing is helping Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant To Schools That Can Milwaukee (read here): The organization’s foundation has awarded a grant to a Milwaukee-based organization that works to provide and improve local schools for those who need them most.

