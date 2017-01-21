Milwaukee Bucks Daily: Team Holds Meeting After Fourth Straight Loss

The latest Milwaukee Bucks Daily is here as a fourth straight loss forced the players and coaches to hold a team meeting.

Best of Behind The Buck Pass From 1/20/17

Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Jan. 20 at Orlando Magic (read here): Ti Windisch looked ahead to Friday’s game, highlighting potential keys to victory for both teams.

Best of Bucks Across The Internet From 1/20/17

Magic 112, Bucks 96: Team talks it out after fourth straight loss (read here): Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recapped the action from a disappointing loss in Orlando on Friday, and also provided details and quotes from the players on a meeting held by the players and the coaching staff after the game.

Family, girlfriend surprise Giannis after he gets All-Star nod (read here): Again from Charles Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, we hear of how Antetokounmpo’s mother and girlfriend came to visit him in Orlando after he was named an All-Star starter. Giannis also offers his thoughts on what he hopes to get out of the experience in New Orleans.

2017 NBA Superstar Rankings: Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps soaring (read here): Bleacher Report continue their ongoing series of NBA Superstar Rankings, with Giannis moving into the top-five in the latest edition. That places him ahead of the likes of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul.

